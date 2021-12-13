'Energy is everything' to Oregon Middle School Energy Educators of the Year

Oregon Middle School teachers Chris Mitchell and Nathan Mahr are making it their mission for students to learn the importance of energy in their lives.
To that end they tout an “energy is everything” philosophy, which is reflected in the yearlong eighth-grade science curriculum they collaboratively developed.
They recently were recognized for their efforts by being named Energy Educators of the Year for 2021 by the Wisconsin K-12 Energy Education Program and Alliant Energy.
“Nate and Chris keep energy at the center of their instruction,” said Shannon Anderson, the middle school’s principal. “Whether it is through learning the benefits of native plants, designing more powerful wind turbines in a lab, or analyzing our building’s energy usage in relationship to our school’s solar panels, they make it clear to our students that “energy is everything.’”
Eighth-grader Toby Peterson said he loves learning about the way energy works.
“The class is really about learning how the world around us works that we never really thought about,” said Peterson, who is in Mitchell’s classroom. “(Having) a decent knowledge of science you can never go wrong. You see the world differently and it can help you later in life.”
Mahr and Mitchell’s student-centered curriculum features direct instruction, collaborative partnerships and hands-on learning experiences. Units include energy transfer, energy usage and alternative energy, but energy considerations touch every unit throughout the year. English and social studies skills are integrated as part of this interdisciplinary approach to science.
“As we deepen our understanding of topics such as light, force and motion, electromagnetism, and climate change, we naturally weave in energy topics that allow our students to see connections,” Mitchell said.
Energy makes everything in the universe change and students need to understand energy to understand all of the other topics in science, Mahr said. Energy is the unifying concept that ties everything together, he said.
Eighth-grader Rebekah Cooper, who is in Mahr’s classroom, said she likes her teacher and the experiments done in the class.
“It has made me a little more interested in science,” she said.
The two teachers have classrooms that are next door to each other, which allows them to bounce ideas off one another whenever needed, Mitchell said.
Mitchell and Mahr pride themselves on the fact that students in both classrooms get an equitable experience, Mitchell said. They also have found that conquering and dividing tasks after proper collaboration allows them to deliver higher quality instruction, said Mitchell while noting that collaboration is a complete team effort with colleagues and administration both at the middle school and between district schools.
Andrea Fuller, instructional coach at the middle school, nominated Mahr and Mitchell.
“Nate Mahr and Chris Mitchell are an amazing team. Each brings their own strengths to the partnership,” Fuller said.
The school building’s energy systems have been useful for teaching about energy. Students observe how much energy is being used and how much renewable energy is generated through the school’s energy monitoring and tracking interface. In receiving the award, Mahr and Mitchell were recognized for highlighting the on-site solar photovoltaic array and geothermal system so that students engage in “relevant, place-based learning experiences and career explorations.”
“We are actively participating in solutions and our students realize that a solution is possible and that they are part of it and have the power to produce positive change,” Mahr said.
The pair also were recognized for teaching students how to be a scientist and inspiring future leaders for environmental action. Mitchell said one of the primary goals is helping students appreciate that learning is a process of growth. The teachers also hope that the learning experiences they create for their students will allow them to see real world connections and possible career paths.
Elijah Heric, an eighth-grader in Mahr’s classroom, said he has been inspired to consider a science career in particle acceleration, which occurs when a machine uses electromagnetic fields to propel charged particles to very high speeds and energies. He also has appreciated the numerous hands-on activities in the classroom.
Mahr has also spearheaded many energy-saving building projects during his 30-year middle school teaching career in collaboration with other building and district staff, including Andy Weiland, district business manager. As a result of Mahr’s leadership, the middle school generates 40 percent of its energy from on-site renewable sources, including geothermal and solar photovoltaic and saves energy because of other efficiency practices such as daylighting, or using windows to bring light indoors.
Mitchell and Mahr also mentor the Oregon Middle School Green Team on local issues such as clean energy and ecosystem restoration and educate fellow students, staff and the community.
Since 2003, the middle school students have partnered with the Oregon Rotary Club to support a native prairie habitat restoration at Lerner Park by removing invasive honeysuckle brush, building and maintaining gravel trails and planting nearly 2,000 native plants, which are now raised in the school’s greenhouse by students and staff.
Mahr and Mitchell were formally recognized at the Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education Celebration of Excellence Awards Ceremony last month and received a $1,000 award, which they will use for some environmental initiative in the district.
School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom
Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. You can find all the School Spotlight stories from 2021 here.
The trees and the vista just beyond the school forest could be preserved under current plans for the North Side subdivision
A field trip to a Wisconsin Dells water park was cut short when a thunderstorm rolled in, giving campers another water-themed lesson.
The camp at Madison Community Montessori School in Middleton was designed to pique students' interests and explore language, math and science.
Glitter became dragon scales, and dish soap was worm guts.
Harbor launched 12 weeks of summer camps that take advantage of the athletic club and also bring in educational elements, with themes such as summer Olympics, recycling and carnival.
Madison School & Community Recreation, Madison Parks and the Madison Reading Project are bringing free, accessible recreation to the city's neighborhoods through the Mobile Madison program.
Greathead showed up at an end-of-the-year party wearing a skirt decorated with rainbows her students drew with fabric markers.
Signs on the Eagle School trail identify species through the characteristics of leaves, fruit and bark, explain why leaves change color in the fall, and discuss oak savanna restoration.
The school began in a church basement in 2005.
Children learn a new language while engaging in hands-on activities such as arts and crafts, storytelling, music and movement and dance.
Marilyn Ruffin founded the Sun Prairie BEAM Awards to shine a light on the positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in the community.
A $13,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will help expose middle-schoolers to careers in manufacturing and technology.
The school celebrates the passage of seasons through art, music and story to strengthen a connection to the rhythms of nature.
“It’s really nice we get to go outside and do nice things for people,” said freshman James Bradley.
Keena Schroeder's cheesecakes have raise $1,000 for the Sun Prairie School District’s Hunger Hero Campaign to pay down outstanding balances for students' lunches.
“I have very few (curriculum areas) that teach reading, writing and critical thought better than hip-hop,” said social studies teacher Andy Hartman. “It lends itself to kids who typically don’t engage in schools.”
Once Monona Terrace was secured for rehearsal space, the “Percussion Extravaganza” concert was recorded, and it will be available online at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Drotzer's Polish bantam chicken earned her a grand champion award at the Jefferson County Fair, where her drake was a reserve champion.
The program combines academic and technical classroom instruction with mentored on-the-job learning.
Social workers in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District sprang into action to get essentials like toilet paper to families in need.
Edgewood Campus School teacher Kim VanBrocklin has been using brain-based learning initiatives in her teaching for nearly two decades.
“Daphne is a force to be reckoned with,” said Leah Williams, science teacher and adviser for the school's Green Team at Middleton High School.
Students were asked to grab a makeshift drum and play along or dance or do both as they watched an online video performance at home.
The temperature was hovering around 2 degrees and frost was in her hair, yet Sena Pollock didn’t seem fazed about the prospect of spending six…
Olbrich's Rainforest Rhythms celebrates cultures from tropical and sub-tropical rainforest regions through dance and music.
The program serves disconnected, low-income young people ages 16 to 24 in Dane County and guides them toward self-sufficiency through mentoring, education and employment training.
A $1,115 grant from Friends of MSCR grant was used to buy winter clothing, such as snow pants and gloves, and play equipment, including sleds and tools to build igloos.
Sophia De Oliveira and brother Nickolas De Oliveira created Project Empower's Lung Model Kit to help children understand the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Middleton High School hockey season was canceled because of COVID-19, team members built two rinks at Penni Klein Park.
In Kathy Nieber-Lathrop's “Gingko Finds Her Forever Home,” a girl who is adopted sets off on an adventure to find her Chinese tree an earthen home.