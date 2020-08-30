'Endless' opportunities in new $150 million Verona High School — whenever students return

Classrooms for core subjects like English, math and science line the hallways of the second and third floors around the atrium. Some have windows looking outside, and others provide views looking down into the atrium.

In the classrooms, there are no rows of stale wooden desks. Instead, each room has brightly colored seating of three styles — regular chairs, barstool-height chairs and “comfy furniture,” such as sofas — to accommodate student preference, Hammen said.

Most tables are on wheels or can easily be stacked to open up the floor space and quickly reconfigure the layout of a room.

“We would expect the room setup within a class period would change multiple times within one period depending on the learning objective,” Hammen said.

Four administrative satellite offices are located on the second and third floors so students can more readily meet with social workers, counselors and psychologists.

By the fieldhouse, the school’s “social stairs” — over-size steps with built-in electrical outlets made for gathering and sitting rather than walking up — runs both inside and outside the school, and other informal meeting spaces “embedded” in the building are meant to promote student collaboration, Hammen said.