Empty Madison school buildings provide opportunities for maintenance work

Maintenance projects in Madison Metropolitan School District buildings can be a challenge to coordinate on a normal school schedule, with students and staff using classrooms, hallways and common areas throughout the day.
While the COVID-19 pandemic that has schools in Wisconsin closed for the remainder of the school year has presented many challenges for educators, students and families, MMSD building services staff are trying to make the best of it.
“They’ve certainly taken advantage of the fact that our buildings are empty,” said Chad Wiese, MMSD executive director of building services. “We can do work that honestly hasn’t sometimes been possible for decades.”
More than 40 tradesmen employed by the district have continued working throughout the pandemic, and much of the janitorial staff are also reporting to their buildings while school is closed, Wiese said.
While the department’s budget puts some limits on what work they can do — moving a major summer project budgeted to start after July 1 isn’t possible — there are still plenty of opportunities that would otherwise not have been available, Wiese said.
The painters are “going through twice the amount of paint they would go through on a normal week,” for example, Wiese said, and workers were able to complete renovations to a couple of classrooms at Hamilton Middle School that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible during a school year.
At some schools, that work isn’t even possible during the summer if a building is used as a summer school site.
“We have the ability now to fly into an empty classroom and not work around a standard school schedule,” he said. “You forget even things like painting the handrails at East High School. East is pretty much in session almost all the time and it’s just tough to get our crews in to do the work when the buildings are occupied all the time.”
Workers are practicing the same social distancing and handwashing guidelines public health has offered for the general public, often working alone, Wiese said. And if they do work with a colleague, it’s “typically the same person” repeatedly rather than mixing with multiple employees, Wiese said.
“We certainly know they’d be safer if they were just sitting at home by themselves but we feel like this is essential work, these buildings are in need of continued maintenance,” Wiese said. “We certainly couldn’t have just shut the doors and abandoned them.”
Projects also include smaller-scale updates, with janitorial staff “doing a lot of the deferred maintenance” like working on heating and cooling systems, replacing stained ceiling tiles, changing out light bulbs and doing deep cleaning of buildings.
“All of the things that are harder to get to when the buildings are up and running and you're attending to the daily needs of staff and students,” Wiese said.
The projects they’ve focused on are those that can be done with in-house labor, Wiese said, rather than hiring outside contractors. That labor is already paid for since the tradesmen are on staff, so they have found projects like redoing the Hamilton rooms in which they can fabricate most of the materials they use, as well.
“Budget always leads the way,” he said. “We’re basically through our fiscal cycle in terms of the projects we had planned.”
Crews have also used the empty buildings to replace some tiling, much of which around the district has asbestos in it, limiting when crews can work on those projects to limit exposure.
“We typically like to do asbestos abatement when the building’s empty,” Wiese said.
Other projects coming up include renovations to the Holtzman Road building, purchased earlier this school year to house some intensive intervention programs, and a redone office suite at the Toki Middle School and Orchard Ridge Elementary School building with a secure entry.
While Wiese said it would be great to start that office renovation early, it’s a little too costly to take on before the new budget year begins in July 1.
“We can gear up to start some of the summer work in June, but any of the contracted work or any of the things we have to purchase to do the projects outside the demolition phase, that needs to happen after July 1,” he said. “It’s kind of a mixed bag of finding a balance around what we have money left to do and what has to wait until this summer.”
While district officials are hopeful in-person school can return in the fall, they’re also planning for multiple scenarios in case of continued public health guidelines that eliminate that possibility. Whenever students do return, Wiese said the building conditions will be noticeably different.
“Our tradesmen have been incredibly busy and they’re excited for the fact that our buildings will look as good as they have looked once school gets back in session,” Wiese said.
