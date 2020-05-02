Empty Madison school buildings provide opportunities for maintenance work

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Maintenance projects in Madison Metropolitan School District buildings can be a challenge to coordinate on a normal school schedule, with students and staff using classrooms, hallways and common areas throughout the day.

While the COVID-19 pandemic that has schools in Wisconsin closed for the remainder of the school year has presented many challenges for educators, students and families, MMSD building services staff are trying to make the best of it.

“They’ve certainly taken advantage of the fact that our buildings are empty,” said Chad Wiese, MMSD executive director of building services. “We can do work that honestly hasn’t sometimes been possible for decades.”

More than 40 tradesmen employed by the district have continued working throughout the pandemic, and much of the janitorial staff are also reporting to their buildings while school is closed, Wiese said.

While the department’s budget puts some limits on what work they can do — moving a major summer project budgeted to start after July 1 isn’t possible — there are still plenty of opportunities that would otherwise not have been available, Wiese said.