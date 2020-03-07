Employee health insurance, referenda discussions on Madison School Board agenda Monday

Changes to providers and potentially changing the plans retirees use would save an estimated $3.8 million, while doubling the premium contributions for most staff would save $1.8 million, according to the presentation planned Monday. The premium contribution for teachers on the HMO plan, for example, would go from 3% to 6%, costing an extra $44.48 per month.

Options for the board to consider on providers include one that would keep GHC and Dean while adding a $100 single and $200 family deductible and moving future retirees into the Local Annuitant Health Plan. The other option would move GHC members to Quartz while keeping Dean and keeping retirees on the plans as they are now. While that would eliminate the need to add a deductible, it would require changes to primary care providers for those on GHC, while also showing potentially higher rates of cost increases in future years.

Either option would allow an extra $1 million in savings that could be reinvested into other areas of the budget.