Emergency rule could help students pursuing GED

DPI administrator Sherry Holly, who oversees the GED/HSED programs, said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the already-existing issue that left some students with months between the third exam and the final fourth exam.

“Test centers started closing, we didn’t have any test centers open, there were no options available for them to test,” Holly said. “People just became disengaged and we lost track of a few kids, I think, especially in the Milwaukee area, Racine area. We tried to put some things in place for them, but that was still a big blow; that would’ve been prime time for them to finish those GED tests.”

Patrick Gretzlock, the principal and director of athletics at Glenwood City High/Middle School in northwest Wisconsin, recalled being “ecstatic” when he heard about the waiver possibility. He said it has made a difference for the one student in his school pursuing a GED this year, who has done well on the first three exams.

“Without the emergency waiver in place, I’m telling him, ‘Hey you’ve got to hang out with us for four-and-a-half more months now before you go start your post-secondary life,’” Gretzlock said. “This (possibility) has kind of been a big motivator; ‘Oh I can be done in the middle of February?’"

