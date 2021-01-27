Emergency rule could help students pursuing GED

The state’s education department is hoping an emergency rule can eliminate a potentially long wait for high school students hoping to complete their GED.
The Department of Public Instruction will hold a public hearing Wednesday on the rule, which went into effect Dec. 15. It creates a process to waive the requirement that 18-year-olds wait until what would’ve been their final month of high school to complete the final exam for the alternative to a high school diploma.
According to the rule text, “many schools” had sought waivers to the requirement during the pandemic because it can create long gaps of time between tests, but there was no way for the state to waive the existing requirements without the emergency rule.
“We were seeing the potential barriers and we don’t want to lose students, especially when they’re that close to finishing up their test,” DPI career and technical education team director Sharon Wendt said of the new rule.
Wednesday’s public hearing is part of the state’s emergency rule process, and will be held by teleconference from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Anyone interested can call in at 608-620-9781 with the conference ID number of 772 944 045#, or submit written comments via the state Legislature’s website until the hearing begins.
DPI administrator Sherry Holly, who oversees the GED/HSED programs, said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the already-existing issue that left some students with months between the third exam and the final fourth exam.
“Test centers started closing, we didn’t have any test centers open, there were no options available for them to test,” Holly said. “People just became disengaged and we lost track of a few kids, I think, especially in the Milwaukee area, Racine area. We tried to put some things in place for them, but that was still a big blow; that would’ve been prime time for them to finish those GED tests.”
Patrick Gretzlock, the principal and director of athletics at Glenwood City High/Middle School in northwest Wisconsin, recalled being “ecstatic” when he heard about the waiver possibility. He said it has made a difference for the one student in his school pursuing a GED this year, who has done well on the first three exams.
“Without the emergency waiver in place, I’m telling him, ‘Hey you’ve got to hang out with us for four-and-a-half more months now before you go start your post-secondary life,’” Gretzlock said. “This (possibility) has kind of been a big motivator; ‘Oh I can be done in the middle of February?’"
“We probably don’t have data to show exactly why, but clearly the information from the field, you really have the sense that there were just a lot of barriers because of COVID and just not being able to access testing centers,” Wendt said.
Those interested in pursuing a GED still have to be at least age 17. Most of those who take the GED are credit deficient and see it as a way to catch up in school and achieve graduation with their cohort, she added.
Gretzlock said the GED program is a good way “to help students that don’t find the benefits in a traditional educational setting for whatever reason.”
Madison College testing services coordinator Amy Maurice said they hadn’t seen a change in demand for GED tests since the pandemic began, but they’ve had to reduce capacity for testing slots to follow public health guidelines. She also discouraged anyone who is feeling sick from coming to their test appointment, and stressed that anyone taking the test will have to keep a mask on.
“Rather than opening, let’s say 24 tests at 9 a.m., we are opening nine tests at 9 a.m.,” Maurice said.
Maurice said she’s interested to see the response during the hearing Wednesday.
“This is a big shift, and GED testing hasn’t had many shifts over its decades-long lifespan,” she said. “Without knowing the thought that went into it, the positives are if a 17-year-old or an 18-year-old starts the program, they can finish the program without an interim of just hanging around waiting.
“The caution would be, what’s the next step, so that after they’ve completed the final test they’re not hanging around waiting.”
Holly and Wendt said they were waiting for feedback to determine how long the emergency rule would remain in place, though it’s currently set to expire May 13. Gretzlock hopes it’s a long-term change.
“I guess the reality of all of this is, it’s pretty easy to look at all the dark and doom that’s come as a result of COVID-19, but this is a positive,” he said. “I’m hoping that the emergency waiver becomes a new rule.”
