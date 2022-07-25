Embattled former East High School principal resigns from Madison School District

Sean Leavy, the embattled former East High School principal, has resigned from the Madison School District Thursday and will not lead Capital High School in the coming school year.

Leavy left his position at East in October, less than three months into the school year, following protests at the school by students who called his response to alleged sexual assaults inadequate. Later that month, he accepted another administrative position with the district, as director of secondary multi-tiered support and scheduling, according to an email sent by Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to families in October.

He was tapped to lead Capital High School in May after former principal Quinn Craugh announced his intention to leave the district for a building administration position in the Verona Area School District.

But the district will have to find another educator to lead Capital High, after administrators accepted Leavy’s resignation on Thursday. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds deferred to Leavy when asked why he tendered his resignation. Leavy could not be reached for comment.

His departure from East in October came less than two weeks after multiple student-led protests called into question his response to alleged sexual assaults or inappropriate touching between students. Hundreds of students gathered on the front lawn of East, on two separate days in October, to call attention to what they saw as an inadequate response by Leavy in addressing alleged sexual misconduct involving students.

In speeches, students called on administrators to suspend a student who had been accused of an off-campus assault and called for Leavy to resign. Leavy apologized for his response to students during an assembly that took place prior to the protests, in an email to families ahead of the first demonstration.

His apology didn’t dissuade hundreds of East students who walked out of their classrooms two days later and for the second time that week, along with students from La Follette, West and Memorial high schools.

The Capital Times reported that district administration leadership knew of Leavy’s intention to leave the district for nearly two months prior to his official resignation but did not inform students, families or staff.

According to the Capital Times article, Jenkins sent an email to the Madison School Board to notify them that Leavy “withdrew his candidacy for principal at Capital High School” on May 26, the day after the district’s May 25 announcement that named him as the school’s principal for the coming year.

Other shifts

Capital High School is one of nine schools in the district with an open principal position ahead of the 2022-23 school year. The district anticipates announcing new principals or interim principals for all of the schools by early August, LeMonds said.

Schools with open principal positions include Sandberg, Lapham, Lincoln and Mendota Community elementary schools; Sennett, Toki and Cherokee Heights middle schools; Capital High and Malcolm Shabazz high schools.

Those building administration shuffles include four internal promotions: Lincoln Elementary School principal Deb Hoffmann, Cherokee Heights Middle School principal Anu Ebbe, Malcolm Shabazz High School Principal Mary Jankovich, and Mendota Community School principal Leah Zepeda Vaughn all accepted administrative positions within the district.