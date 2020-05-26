Elver Park Neighborhood Center relies on relationships to continue programming

Included in the programming the center has created in the two months since it shut down are a continuation of “trivia Fridays,” virtual Zoom chats, weekly activity bags for cooking or crafting and, recently, some socially distant in-person walks. Memorial High School sophomore Harvierre Burrell, a regular at the center, said the walks have been the best thing the center has planned during its closure.

“Being in the house all the time, it’s literally making me lose my mind,” he said. “I like how Ms. Jenna is at least trying to do some outdoor things, get our head out of the house.”

One of the walks was part of a national movement, going 2.23 miles in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man shot and killed while jogging in Georgia. The incident made national news after a video of the confrontation with two white men, neither of whom was initially charged with a crime, went viral. Three men have since been arrested and charged for Arbery’s death.

The rest of the time, the activities are focused on lighter subject matter. One of the activity bags, for example, was how to make soft pretzels while another was a Mother’s Day craft.

“We just go based off what we enjoyed at the center and try to finagle it into activity bags that can be sent home,” Stoughtenger said.