Elver Park Neighborhood Center relies on relationships to continue programming

The Elver Park Neighborhood Center has 38 teenagers registered for its programming.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, between 15 and 25 would show up on a daily basis, taking part in activities, cooking and eating a meal together.
“We like cooking a lot at the center,” said teen program coordinator Jenna Stoughtenger. “When we were together we cooked dinner every night.”
Since the pandemic has closed its in-person operations, the center has shifted to a mix of virtual and delivery services, reaching 35 of the 38 teens who are registered, according to an email from Maureen Alley, the communications director for the Wisconsin Youth Company, which runs the center.
Stoughtenger attributed to ongoing participation to the relationships that were built throughout the year.
“They have created such a sense of community, that really the center was a place to come be together and build those relationships,” she said. “Some of it is what we’re doing, but it’s the relationships that the youth already had.
“It makes me feel really good that those relationships were strong enough that they continued to build on those through the craziness that has been the last couple months.”
Included in the programming the center has created in the two months since it shut down are a continuation of “trivia Fridays,” virtual Zoom chats, weekly activity bags for cooking or crafting and, recently, some socially distant in-person walks. Memorial High School sophomore Harvierre Burrell, a regular at the center, said the walks have been the best thing the center has planned during its closure.
“Being in the house all the time, it’s literally making me lose my mind,” he said. “I like how Ms. Jenna is at least trying to do some outdoor things, get our head out of the house.”
One of the walks was part of a national movement, going 2.23 miles in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man shot and killed while jogging in Georgia. The incident made national news after a video of the confrontation with two white men, neither of whom was initially charged with a crime, went viral. Three men have since been arrested and charged for Arbery’s death.
The rest of the time, the activities are focused on lighter subject matter. One of the activity bags, for example, was how to make soft pretzels while another was a Mother’s Day craft.
“We just go based off what we enjoyed at the center and try to finagle it into activity bags that can be sent home,” Stoughtenger said.
Stoughtenger drops the bags off at the students’ houses and then creates a video of herself completing the activity, which the students can watch on YouTube to help them through it. Harvierre said he likes doing “hands-on stuff” at the center, so he appreciates the efforts from the staff during this time.
“The teachers there, anytime we need their help, we can come to them and they’re there for us,” he said.
Stoughtenger said they’re doing their best to continue to be there for the students throughout this challenging time, while also managing to take care of themselves, “Constantly adjusting and making sure those lines of communication are open so they can reach out if they have questions.”
“It’s difficult,” she said. “Things are out of our control, so how do we adjust to the best of our capacity to meet the needs of our community and our youth and also keep ourselves sane?”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.