Eight Dane County school districts have referendums on the ballot: What's included?

Eight school districts in Dane County have referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, seeking nearly $344 million in new funding.

The group of referendums is part of a record year statewide that includes 81 referendums across Wisconsin this fall.

Dane County schools account for 10 of those, with Waunakee and Stoughton each having two referendums on the ballot.

Three of the referendums are debt issuance, asking voters to authorize more borrowing to pay for construction projects.

Two of the referendums are non-recurring, which allow school districts to temporarily exceed their revenue limits.

Five referendums are recurring. If approved, they would allow school districts to permanently exceed their revenue limits to pay for operational costs such as staffing and utilities.

More school districts are asking to permanently exceed their state-set revenue limits, as stagnant state funding and above-average inflation combine to pinch school district pocketbooks.

The last time any of these Dane County school districts went to referendum, the referendums passed, and the last time any of them had a failed referendum was more than a decade ago. Passage rates have been increasing statewide.

Waunakee

The Waunakee Community School District has two referendums on the ballot this fall.

The first, a $175 million debt issuance question, seeks funding to construct new elementary and middle schools and to complete district-wide improvements.

The second is a $10 million non-recurring question. The district is asking to exceed its revenue limit by $10 million over three school years, starting this year, to attract and retain staff and to maintain general operations.

Waunakee previously held a $10.6 million non-recurring operations referendum in 2020, which passed.

Middleton-Cross Plains

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has a $65.47 million non-recurring referendum on the ballot. The district seeks to exceed its revenue over four years to help pay for programming, staff compensation and other operations.

The school district previously held a $138.9 million construction and a $4.8 million operations referendum in 2018, which both passed.

Stoughton

The Stoughton Area School District has two referendums on the ballot. Both are debt issuance questions.

The first is asking for $11.7 million to construct a gymnasium addition at River Bluff Middle School and to remove the old community gym building.

The second ask for $36.3 million to improve safety, security, energy efficiency, capital maintenance, site improvements and remodeling, and to remove and construct a new maintenance facility.

Stoughton hasn't held a referendum since 2014, when a roughly $7 million operations referendum passed.

Verona

The Verona Area School District has a $19 million recurring referendum on the ballot.

This would allow for the district to permanently exceed its revenue limits starting this school year. The funding would help maintain operations, including salary and programming.

Verona last went to referendum in 2017 when it had three questions on the spring ballot. All three — $162.8 million and a $18.5 million construction questions, and a $2.3 million operations referendum — passed.

Oregon

The Oregon School District has a $11.4 recurring referendum on the ballot.

If approved, the district could exceed the revenue limit by $5.42 million in 2022-23, $3 million in 2023-24, and by an additional $2.98 million in 2024-25, as a way of easing into an annual amount of $11.4 million thereafter.

These funds would be used to pay staff compensation and sustain district instruction and operations.

Oregon previously had two referendums on the fall 2018 ballot that passed. A $44.9 million construction referendum was to build the district's new elementary school, and a $2.1 million recurring referendum helped pay for operations.

Sun Prairie

The Sun Prairie Area School District has a $9 million recurring referendum on the ballot. It would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $3 million for the current school, by $6 million next year and by $9 million annually thereafter.

The funds would help maintain class sizes, student services, staff pay and substitute teacher coverage, increase mental health services and maintain safety and facility maintenance.

Sun Prairie last went to referendum in 2019. It had two questions on the ballot that year, a $5 million recurring referendum to pay for staffing and operations, and a $164 million referendum to construct its new high school. Both passed.

Mount Horeb

The Mount Horeb Area School District has a $4.82 million recurring referendum on the ballot.

This asks to permanently exceed the revenue limit beginning next school year to pay for operations, including to help attract and maintain staff.

The school district last held a referendum in 2017, when voters approved a $38.5 million construction referendum.

Belleville

The Belleville School District has a $999,999 recurring referendum on the ballot, asking to exceed the revenue limit starting in the 2022-23 school year for operational and maintenance expenses.

The last referendum the school district had was in the fall of 2016, which passed. It was a $20.75 million construction referendum.