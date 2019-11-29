With the use of e-cigarettes on the rise among Wisconsin youths, public health and school officials continue to stress the importance of educating students about the risks of using the products that can contain high levels of nicotine.
Despite an outbreak of lung injuries associated with the use of vaping products, e-cigarette use is a “continuing and growing concern” in the Madison School District, said Sally Zirbel-Donisch, the district’s assistant director of health services.
“I don’t see it slowing down, which maybe our hopes were with the press about the individuals with significant illnesses from vaping,” she said. “But I don’t think that has really stopped high school students and middle school students from vaping.”
Last year, Zirbel-Donisch said, the district started putting a greater focus on educating students, parents and staff on e-cigarettes, which is continuing in the current school year.
In middle school and high school health classes, the risks and adverse health effects of using e-cigarettes and of nicotine addiction are taught similar to how students are educated about traditional tobacco products, she said.
But with a recent shift in the district’s approach to health education — from simply providing students information to now having them practice skills — students go over how to use refusal techniques and how to seek help for potential addictions, Zirbel-Donisch said.
For parents, Zirbel-Donisch said the best source to get informed on the topic is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
At the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, e-cigarettes are covered in the tobacco units of middle and high school health classes, said district spokesman Perry Hibner. Anecdotally, students appear to be more aware of the dangers than they were two or three years ago, he said.
In the 2018-19 school year, more than 150 vaping devices were confiscated or found, Hibner said. So far this year, that figure is just five.
Across Wisconsin, one in five high school students reported e-cigarette use in 2018, up from 8% of students in 2014, according to the state’s Youth Tobacco Survey.
About 19% of Dane County high school students and 3.5% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes as part of the 2018 Dane County Youth Assessment survey.
Nationally, there have been nearly 2,300 cases of confirmed and probable lung injuries associated with vaping this year, including 47 deaths.
In Dane County, 13 cases of vaping-related injuries have been reported, said Ryan Sheahan, coordinator for the Tobacco Free Columbia Dane County Coalition.
The CDC said most people with lung injuries report using vaping products containing THC — the ingredient in marijuana that produces a high — and the CDC has identified vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent used in some vaping products, as the “chemical of concern” related to the injuries.
During an informational session on vaping at Madison’s Memorial High School earlier this month, Sheahan talked about the recent outbreak, the affect of nicotine on adolescent brains and the rise in popularity of the Juul device — whose parent company says the e-cigarettes are meant to help adult smokers quit but is facing several lawsuits alleging the company illegally advertised to minors.
“The use of e-cigarettes has been an issue in our community, and in the last year or two, it’s really sky-rocketed,” Sheahan said. “We’re just trying to stay ahead of the game because we’re already behind.”
Sheahan said he encourages schools to not focus on suspending or citing students who are caught with e-cigarettes containing nicotine, but rather take steps to help students to quit using the products.
Zirbel-Donisch said the Madison School District takes a proactive approach, such as connecting students with nurses, psychologists, social workers and counselors, rather than focus on disciplinary action for nicotine vaping products.
“We feel like it’s a more effective way to deal with a student’s problem, because we realize that vaping results in addiction concerns,” she said. “If you would just suspend a student for a day or use other discipline techniques, I mean that’s not really helping the student with their addiction.”
Derick and Anne Obcena were among the six people to attend the vaping information session at Memorial. Having a son who is in ninth grade, the couple felt it was important to be informed.
“Of course we have our concerns, so we just wanted to be a little more educated about it,” Derick Obcena said.
For Anne Obcena, it was important for her to see firsthand the vaping devices Sheahan had on display, including one designed to look like a digital smart watch.
“I feel like whenever I see it on TV, they’re just showing puffs of smoke,” Anne Obcena said. “To be able to see the actual devices was beneficial to me.”