Education activist and Madison native Kaleem Caire is running for the Madison School Board Seat 3, with the race for Seat 3 suddenly in a state of flux.
Caire will be running against former School Board candidate Cris Carusi, but not against incumbent Dean Loumos, who announced on Monday he would not seek re-election because of health issues, after filing a declaration of candidacy the week before.
Conservative blogger David Blaska also had intended to run for Seat 3, but said in his blog Monday he will run for Seat 4 instead of Seat 3 with Caire entering the Seat 3 race.
"No one has done more for education in Madison," Blaska said of Caire, in announcing his switch to the Seat 4 race.
Caire is founder and CEO of One City Schools, a 4K and kindergarten charter school on Madison's South Side.
"I am running for school board because I want children to be the number one priority in Dane County," Caire said in his campaign announcement.
"We all have something to give, and I will be a leader who helps people find their place in this movement for 21st century schools in our city," Caire said.
Caire said he will visit neighborhoods around the city to meet with parents and visit schools to talk with children and teachers, as well as meeting with community groups and leaders.
Madison School Board incumbents have until Dec. 21 to file non-candidacy papers, with the deadline to file for candidacy on Jan. 2.