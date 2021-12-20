Edgewood High School students dive into 'Shark Tank' with mock products to pitch

Finn Caulum was looking out the window at the gutters on his house when he came up with a product to pitch at Edgewood High School’s version of “Shark Tank.”

The idea resonated with his group of other Edgewood students, so they presented their idea last week for gutters with trap doors underneath. When the doors open up, the debris falls out.

The students were mimicking the popular television reality show on ABC where entrepreneurs try to convince investors, or “sharks,” to give them the funding to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

The students succeeded in landing an investment from Shannon McDonough, associate principal at Edgewood High School who was posing as a tycoon searching to invest in businesses and products. The gutter pitch particularly resonated with McDonough because she once got stuck for awhile on her roof after she cleaned her gutters and was unsure how to swing her leg around to get down on the ladder. She didn’t have her phone with her to call for help so she was on the roof for awhile before she “took a leap of faith” and figured out how to make it back down.