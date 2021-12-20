Edgewood High School students dive into 'Shark Tank' with mock products to pitch

Finn Caulum was looking out the window at the gutters on his house when he came up with a product to pitch at Edgewood High School’s version of “Shark Tank.”
The idea resonated with his group of other Edgewood students, so they presented their idea last week for gutters with trap doors underneath. When the doors open up, the debris falls out.
The students were mimicking the popular television reality show on ABC where entrepreneurs try to convince investors, or “sharks,” to give them the funding to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.
The students succeeded in landing an investment from Shannon McDonough, associate principal at Edgewood High School who was posing as a tycoon searching to invest in businesses and products. The gutter pitch particularly resonated with McDonough because she once got stuck for awhile on her roof after she cleaned her gutters and was unsure how to swing her leg around to get down on the ladder. She didn’t have her phone with her to call for help so she was on the roof for awhile before she “took a leap of faith” and figured out how to make it back down.
“I thought about it so many times since the kids presented that. How valuable an idea that was,” McDonough said.
The “Shark Tank” project is the final exam in an economics class taught by Corey Sielaff. Students create, plan and pitch their own businesses to the rest of the class and faculty and staff members who listen to presentations and provide feedback on the efficacy of the pitch and if they would “invest” with their company based on their presentation.
McDonough offered a “deal” worth $175,00 for 22% equity, and the students accepted it.
Sielaff and Jody Irland, who previously taught the class, came up with the “Shark Tank” idea because they both wanted a project rather than a typical final exam due to the way the semester-long class is run. It is part of an entrepreneurial unit in which students have to create a formal business plan.
“It’s been very successful. Anytime you can get the kids being creative,” said Sielaff, who is in her second year of teaching the class. “They can create any service or product, obviously within reason.”
Other ideas have included coffee, an app dealing with mental health and businesses involving fashion.
“The idea is they can create what they are interested in so hopefully they’re into it more,” she said.
The students don’t usually create the actual product because the focus is more on the business plan instead of spending money and time on the engineering side, she said. Some have made a website.
Caulum, an Edgewood junior, was presenting the gutter idea with fellow students Chase Koch, a senior, and Mark Haering, a junior. They had named their business “Datraphouse.”
“We were just looking at problems to solve,” he said.
He said the toughest part was figuring out how to cost out the product, and as part of that the group called multiple aluminum manufacturers and gutter companies. He said contacting the companies was a struggle.
“It’s not a normal question you ask people,” Haering said.
Koch said the students had experience speaking in front of others because Edgewood requires students to take a public speaking class.
“It makes things a lot easier when you know how to present things to a group of people,” he said.
Sielaff asks staff members to volunteer to be the sharks. Koch said the group didn’t know whom they would be facing so they tailored their presentation to appeal to anyone. The other shark was Fred Richards, a substitute teacher at Edgewood who also graduated from the school.
The threesome was the first group at the end of this semester to pitch their idea.
“We were confident and we were fine setting a standard for the rest,” Caulum said.
McDonough said she was driving to school the other day when she got behind a car that still had a sign saying “back off” on it. It was left over from one of the groups’ ideas to have a car with a lit-up sign that can be activated to say “back off” when another motorist is tailgating.
“I thought it was so cool because I thought about road rage and unsafe driving,” she said. “The ideas these kids have are so exciting.”
