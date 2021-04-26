Edgewood High School students continue tradition of community service

Lora Staveness, physical education and health teacher and varsity girls basketball coach, said the event is important to Edgewood’s mission.

“Obviously, one of our values, Sinsinawa Dominican values, is we are all about being servants, servants to the community and others,” she said. “If we are going to put that as one of our main pillars, we think it is important to take a day so the whole school can do it.”

In addition to the community service, the event is a chance for students to get to know others at a school that draws students from different neighborhoods and communities. The groups working on a particular project are multi-age and team-building activities are part of the schedule. This year the students talked about the challenges of building community during a pandemic, Staveness said.

“At the end of everything, we ask, what are the takeaways from today,” Staveness said. “Kids will make comments (like), ‘At some point you can’t do everything yourself, you have to rely on others.’”

Sophomore Amelia Cooper said she likes that the event allows her to meet new people in different grades. Last year she went to senior living apartments to help clean and enjoyed looking at a photo book that one of the residents showed to the students.