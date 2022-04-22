Edgewood High School selects Rhode Island administrator as new president

A Catholic school administrator from Rhode Island will join Edgewood High School as its new president starting July 1, the school announced Thursday.

Kevin Rea will step into the leadership position currently held by Mike Elliott, who announced his retirement in October after nine years as president of the private Catholic high school.

“I feel deeply honored and thrilled that I will be joining the Edgewood High School community as president at such an exciting time in its history,” Rea said.

Rea served as president of Wyoming Seminary School from 2015-21 before returning to Rhode Island for family reasons, according to a statement released by Edgewood communications director Martha Doherty. Before working in Wyoming, Rea was assistant head of school at Hackley School in Tarrytown, New York, and served in various education and administration roles in the United Kingdom.

“He is well-positioned to help us build on the strong foundation that Mike Elliott and previous presidents as well as our Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa sponsors, faculty, staff, students and families have built throughout Edgewood’s history,” said Marykay Zimbrick, board chair and a member of the president search committee.

President of Edgewood High School announces plan to retire in June 2022

Elliott, who has been president of the high school since 2013, told students, staff and faculty in a statement in October that his decision to step down came after conversations with family and friends, much thought and many prayers. He cited a desire to spend time with his family, including his young grandchildren, which prompted his decision to retire. He plans to leave the position in June.

Zimbrick said she and fellow board members were grateful for the leadership Elliott has shown as president through “uncertain” and often “challenging” times.

“Together, we have addressed many challenges and celebrated many milestones and I’m so proud of where Edgewood is headed,” Elliott said. “I’m confident Kevin, in partnership with the entire Edgewood community, including our generous donors and alumni, will continue the beloved Edgewood tradition and make the Edgewood experience even better.”

