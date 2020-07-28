Edgerton, Monona Grove, Verona, Waunakee settle on school year start plans

Monona Grove

The Monona Grove School Board voted unanimously Monday to support an online start.

The district's 3,515 students will be online for at least the first quarter. Each quarter it will be reevaluated whether it's safe to open school buildings.

"When fall planning began in earnest in June, there were still many unknowns. While we know more now than we did seven or eight weeks ago, many questions and uncertainties remain," Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson said in an email to families. "This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right decision."

Billed as "Virtual Learning 2.0," the Monona Grove School District said instruction of the fall will be enhanced from the "emergency virtual learning" of the spring.

The district plans to increase the number of live, online class sessions, set attendance and participation expectations for students, and focus on the social-emotional learning, mental health and relationship-building aspects of students' education.

Verona

The Verona School Board voted Monday to keep most of its students learning online.