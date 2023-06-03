In the woods behind Oregon Middle School, it's mostly quiet. Birds are singing, and the wind is blowing through the leaves. But every now and then there's a rustling sound and the high-pitched wavering cry of a bleating animal.

The curious sounds are coming from a herd of about 20 goats, temporary groundskeepers hired to clear the underbrush of the 3.5-acre school forest.

With their knack for eating just about anything, including poison ivy and invasive species like buckthorn, honeysuckle and garlic mustard, the goats are an important first step in a forest restoration project. In the new space made by the goats, native species will be planted and grow in their place.

Rather than using harmful chemicals to kill off the invasive plants, the school district and project coordinators chose a more sustainable route. Using goats also minimizes erosion and makes it easier to clear difficult terrain.

The goal is to create a space where students and staff can spend time outside and find new learning opportunities, said Andrea Fuller, an instructional coach at Oregon Middle School who has been heavily involved in the forest restoration project.

“Ideally, all teachers will have the opportunity to bring students into the school forest for learning and just have that be part of what we do,” Fuller said. “And to have students have the opportunity to experience nature, experience the outdoors and maybe learn things they wouldn’t have been able to if it wasn’t provided through school.”

In this first phase of the project, the goats will eat their way through different sections of the forest, corralled by an electric fence, which also helps keep predators out. The practice of using goats for land management goes back centuries, but has risen in popularity in recent years.

After the goats return to their home farm in Monroe, the next phase will be to eliminate any leftover invasive plants and cut down a few trees for the outdoor classroom, Fuller said.

Middle school classes have already been spending time with the goats in the forest. An art class spent a few days painting them, while science classes practiced identifying different plants.

Some English classes are incorporating the goats into a new lesson on creative writing, eighth-grade English teacher Katy Wineke said. Some students sat on rocks and grass on the outskirts of the forest as they made notes about their writing. Others stood in groups along the fence line observing the goats.

“They're doing some creative writing and taking the perspective of something else,” Wineke said. “So we read a picture book, and we talked about the different perspectives in the picture books. Maybe I'm taking the perspective of a goat, and I'm going to bust out of here, or maybe I want to stay because the middle schoolers give me hot Cheetos.”

Macy Mahnke, an eighth-grader at Oregon Middle School, said she enjoys being outside in the forest during the school day and spending time with the goats.

“It’s actually really cool seeing all of the forest getting cleared out slowly and just all of it becoming more native plants,” Macy said.

Chris Martell, an eighth-grade science teacher, said another goal of the restoration project is to develop more lessons and curriculums that involve the forest.

“The goat and forest connection has been instrumental in helping our community more fully value ecological restoration practices and how it can happen right next door,” Martell said.

