East teacher David Kruchten resigns, Madison district promises third-party review of response to Minneapolis camera incident

The Wisconsin charges, to which Kruchten entered a not guilty plea during his initial court appearance in January, each carry a sentence of 15 to 30 years if convicted. The three Minnesota charges for interfering with a minor’s privacy each carry an up to two year sentence if convicted.

The court set a September trial date for Kruchten earlier this month. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman acknowledged during the Feb. 20 scheduling proceeding that more charges could be coming, but they were “still investigating that and we’re still doing forensics” on devices. Altman said the charges would likely be the same as those already filed but for different dates.

As a result of Mr. Kruchten’s resignation, the internal administrative review into his individual conduct as an MMSD employee is now closed.

Belmore wrote in her letter that “the district has secured an external, independent third party to conduct a full review of the overall response including any related practices and protocols.”

“We take seriously our responsibility to understand every detail of this case to make sure that our system is as strong as it can possibly be to keep our students safe,” she wrote.