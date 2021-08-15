East Side summer camp a welcome return to normalcy for Madison kids

Fifth-grader Adella Thomas said she enjoyed the specialty camp and hopes to be a cheerleader some day. Part of the fun is making cheer signs and making a bow for her hair, she said.

Overall, she said, she enjoys the chance to be with other kids after the enforced distancing earlier in the pandemic.

“It’s nice to actually play with them and not stay at home all the time,” she said.

Sixth-grader Cordale Wright said he enjoyed making new friends when he started camp three years ago and didn’t know anyone. He likes the sports activities like basketball and football but is not as fond of the arts and crafts. He also took part in the cheerleading camp.

“I’m an active kid,” he said.

Aaron Krigbaum, east school-age child care director, said camp at the East Side Y has evolved over time. At one time, more of it took place inside and sites were held at various schools. Now it is all held mostly outside the Y site.

“It allows us to do more activities,” he said.

The Y also benefits from being within walking distance of Lake Edge Park where there is a basketball court and the Pinney Branch Library.