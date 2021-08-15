 Skip to main content
East Side summer camp a welcome return to normalcy for Madison kids
SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT

East Side summer camp a welcome return to normalcy for Madison kids

First-grader Olivia Tuhy jumps over a ball during a game of "gaga ball" at the Discovery Day Camp run by the Lussier Family East YMCA. Gaga is a variant of dodgeball in which players are eliminated if they are hit below the knee.

The YMCA is celebrating 100 years of summer camps in Dane County this year, a run not even the COVID-19 pandemic could interrupt.

While there were safety protocols in place last year, summer camps, which mostly operate outdoors, did go on. And this year, they're seeing record-high enrollment.

Anyone using the Lussier Family East YMCA sees the children at play in the Discovery Day Camp being run in a grassy field next to the parking lot. At certain times of the week, lap swimmers exercise in separate lanes next to the campers, who liven up the pool.

“Having the camp here, it changes the whole vibe of this Y,” said Scott Shoemaker, senior director of marketing and communications for YMCA of Dane County. “It kind of brings this whole place to life.”

The East Side Y is the only one in Dane County that holds its camp next to the facility. With three tents, shade trees, eight portable toilets and seven hand-washing stations, the campers don’t spend much time inside unless the weather or a certain activity like swimming requires it.

Third-graders Elie Zoellner-Stubbs, left, and Gavin Herschleb look to determine what kind of shape best describes an animal cracker as part of a math exercise.

Last week 108 campers were in the Discovery Day Camp for children past kindergarten up to age 13. Kindergartners have their own camp.

Each week there's a theme, and as part of that, specialty camps within the camp are held for those who sign up for them. Last week it is was cheerleading, and the week was topped off with a presentation on Friday for the other campers.

Fifth-grader Adella Thomas said she enjoyed the specialty camp and hopes to be a cheerleader some day. Part of the fun is making cheer signs and making a bow for her hair, she said.

Overall, she said, she enjoys the chance to be with other kids after the enforced distancing earlier in the pandemic.

“It’s nice to actually play with them and not stay at home all the time,” she said.

Sixth-grader Cordale Wright said he enjoyed making new friends when he started camp three years ago and didn’t know anyone. He likes the sports activities like basketball and football but is not as fond of the arts and crafts. He also took part in the cheerleading camp.

Camp counselor Monis Allen helps fourth-grader Sunny Proctor with a back flip in a class on cheerleading at the Discovery Day Camp at the Lussier Family East YMCA.

“I’m an active kid,” he said.

Aaron Krigbaum, east school-age child care director, said camp at the East Side Y has evolved over time. At one time, more of it took place inside and sites were held at various schools. Now it is all held mostly outside the Y site.

“It allows us to do more activities,” he said.

The Y also benefits from being within walking distance of Lake Edge Park where there is a basketball court and the Pinney Branch Library.

Siblings Milo, Leo and Nina Peterangelo like the sports the Y camp can offer. Nina, who will be in second-grade this fall, particularly likes “gaga ball” — a version of dodgeball played in a pit — and Milo, a fifth-grader, said time in the pool is a highlight of the camp.

Fourth-grader Finn Cusick said he misses the field trips to places like the Milwaukee Zoo, Blue Mound State Park and to a Brewers game that haven’t been possible since the pandemic.

“It’s still really fun,” he said of the camp.

Allen leads campers in a class on cheerleading.

YMCA of Dane County opened registration for its centennial year of camp in March by randomly selecting 10 families to win one week of camp at the 1921 price of $7.50. Additionally, the YMCA worked with four local nonprofits to provide full scholarships to 26 campers in need. This year’s camp T-shirts also commemorate the 100-year anniversary.

M.B. Olbrich donated land for the first permanent Dane County YMCA summer camp in 1921. Dubbed “Camp Wakanda,” it operated as a “sleep-away” camp for boys on the northwest shore of Lake Mendota until 1975 when the land was sold to the state of Wisconsin for the development of Governor Nelson State Park, Shoemaker said. A few overnight Y camps still exist elsewhere in the state, Shoemaker said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom

Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. You can find all the School Spotlight stories from 2021 here. 

School Spotlight

Each Monday, the State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin.

Send story ideas to Sandy Cullen at scullen@madison.com or 608-252-6137.

