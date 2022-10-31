East High teacher April van Buren's passion for student journalism earns Pioneer Award

Growing up in a family with a number of teachers, April van Buren knew she wanted to become one, too.

But she didn’t know what she wanted to teach until she took an introductory course, Beginning Journalism, during her sophomore year of high school in suburban St. Louis.

“I thought, ‘This is awesome ... This is it,’” said van Buren, a business and media teacher at East High School who is being nationally recognized for her contributions to journalism education.

Since embarking on her career, van Buren has been in a relentless pursuit to extend her role as a teacher to grow and foster journalism endeavors at her own school and nationally.

She is one of three educators who received a National Scholastic Press Association Pioneer Award for sharing their passion of scholastic journalism and press freedom with students nationwide.

The Pioneer is the highest honor the association awards to journalism educators. It is awarded to “Pioneers” who make substantial contributions to high school journalism programs and scholastic journalism education outside their primary employment.

The recipients will be recognized at the adviser awards luncheon at the Journalism Education Association/NSPA Fall National High School Journalism Convention on Nov. 12 in St. Louis.

After that first semester-long prerequisite course, van Buren took a newspaper class and went on to the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she minored in journalism and majored in secondary English education. At each stop in her teaching career, van Buren has taken part in numerous activities beyond classroom teaching. She has started numerous programs and publications, served on various boards, has mentored new teachers and has taught summer journalism programs.

When she was hired as a librarian and journalism teacher in Ojo Caliente, New Mexico, she helped restart the New Mexico Scholastic Press Association, which named her New Mexico Adviser of the Year in the spring of 2013.

Now in her 20th year of teaching, van Buren started at East in 2018. She teaches yearbook, advanced broadcast/Tower TV, intro video, graphic design, web design and sometimes Bits & Bytes, a computer class. She works journalism skills into the classes when she can.

The desire to teach journalism comes from seeing the number of life skills it teaches, which she knows from studying the field herself and seeing what students pick up, van Buren said.

“Seeing how that transforms my students is so powerful,” van Buren said. “Kids learn to be more confident, and they learn how to speak to people in power in a professional way ... I could just go on and on. They learn really good critical thinking skills.”

Senior Ry Feiner said the class has been good for teaching time management skills and how to work under a deadline and handle stress.

“You really learn how to interact with other people ... and really present the best parts of people,” said senior Ula Kubisz. “You learn how to compromise.”

Van Buren is now trying to start a semester-long beginning journalism class, which East students would take before a newspaper class, which she also hopes to start, or before advanced broadcast or yearbook.

She also advises the weekly after-school Digital Art Club and is a member of the Information, Communication and Technology Pathway at East. She is on the Kettle Moraine Press Association and Wisconsin Journalism Education Association boards and is still teaching a summer program for high school students at George Mason University and mentoring a newer yearbook teacher in the area.

When she came to East, there there had not been a student newspaper club or class for several years. So she got funding to create a student newspaper website and started the Newspaper and Photography Club. Currently students are sporadically posting stories and photos, and van Buren has aspirations to teach a newspaper class and have students produce a monthly, newsprint paper.

The announcement of the Pioneer Award cited van Buren’s ability to make strong connections with her students and to provide them a platform to use their unique qualities to improve their learning experience.

Students in her advanced broadcast/Tower TV class said they appreciate her hands-off approach to teaching while also providing them a hands-on experience. Some also said she has encouraged their plans for a career in the video field or sparked an interest in it.

Senior Kadjata Bah said she likes the student-led aspect of the class, calling it very, very, very hands on,” and is aware that the students are already better at what they are doing after producing just their second episode.

“We’re kind of just thrown in, thrown into the deep end,” she said.

While van Buren lets the students experiment, she is there in case students get stuck, senior Cole Frost-Ohlsen said.

Senior Eva Saunders is in her second year of the class and is a lead producer for student TV show Tower TV along with Will Spetz, another senior who is taking the class again. Saunders said van Buren offers the right amount of compliments and critiques and is “super cool.”

“She is one of the best teachers ever,” said senior Red Vilavong, who also took the class last year. “She doesn’t want to squash your freedom in any way.”

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.