East High students walk out to support victim in alleged sexual assault

“I feel more supported than I ever have in school,” Jenkins said. “When you're walking through the hallways of East High School, it's hard to feel like you are supported by your peers because so many bad things can outweigh the good, but when I'm looking over at this crowd of people who are yelling and supporting survivors of sexual assault, I feel so happy and safe in a school that I thought was so scary.”

Jenkins suggested the school needs to change its sexual and reproductive health curriculum to include more about “enthusiastic consent,” as well as how to report a rape or sexual assault to school officials. She offered suggestions for men who “don’t know what to do in this time.”

“The most important thing is supporting women, if people need a ride home, if they need to talk about their stories,” Jenkins said. “They just need to be open about that and to be open to having an educational conversation about sex.”

Jenkins said she and others will continue demonstrating until the administration takes action on this latest incident, including another rally planned at the school Friday. Casteneda said Friday’s rally will focus on Leavy’s response so far and the policy conversations students feel need to be had.