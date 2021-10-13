East High students call out principal, wage walk-out to support survivors of sexual assault

Hundreds of students staged a walk-out and rally on the front lawn of East High School on Wednesday in an effort to call attention to what they called an inadequate response by school administration to allegations of a recent off-campus sexual assault between two students.
Feliz Castaneda, an organizer of the walk-out, said the victim filed a police report and that authorities were investigating the incident, but that her concern is the lack of support the school administration has shown for the victim, and that the accused was free to walk the school halls.
Students wearing red to show their support for victims of sexual assault began pouring out of the high school’s front doors at the start of third period, 10:11 a.m. Wednesday morning. In speeches, they called on the school administration to suspend the student who has been accused of the assault and called for Principal Sean Leavy, who came to the Madison School District from Beloit this year, to resign. Groups of girls huddled together, crying and consoling each other as rain began to fall on the demonstration.
Castaneda, a close friend of the victim who accompanied her to the hospital after the alleged assault took place at a private residence, said she returned to school Monday morning to figure out what the school policy is regarding sexual assaults that occur between students outside of district property.
“(Leavy) couldn’t tell us what the policies were,” she said. “Honestly, I’m shooting for a new principal just because our principal has handled this terribly.”
“We’re sick of Mr. Leavy giving us roundabout answers. Not telling us what we need to know,” speakers shouted through a bullhorn. “Now the school is taking advantage of us and not giving us the justice we deserve. … (District) policy is not giving the victims the justice they deserve.”
Castaneda said word about the assault began to travel through the school between Monday and Wednesday morning, causing more students to become traumatized.
“There were boys in the school that were making jokes about the whole incident and making it seem like it wasn’t. There were girls leaving their classrooms because they didn’t feel safe,” she said.
Castaneda’s father, Tony Castaneda, was also present at the rally to support the students.
“The kids told me that they feel threatened and they feel not safe at school because the alleged assailant is free to walk the halls,” he said. “I don’t know what the administration’s policy is actually, obviously it’s inadequate.”
The elder Castaneda said there should be some protections from the school for witnesses to these types of events.
Leavy apologized for his response to student concerns regarding the alleged assault in an email to families Wednesday morning, ahead of the walk-out.
“During an assembly on the ‘Behavior Education Plan and Standard Response Protocol’ last week, questions surfaced about how sexual misconduct is addressed,” he wrote. “I would like to apologize for how my response left some students and staff feeling dismissed, upset and unsupported. My response was too technical and did not meet the needs of our students and staff.”
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said East High administration “has followed and continues to follow district policies and procedures relative to mandatory reporting and Title IX.”
According to the district’s safety plan, the critical response team “activates in cases of sexual assault at school.” It does not outline how administrative officials should respond to events that occur between students outside of district property.
Students plan to hold another walk-out on Friday to voice their concerns with the policy.