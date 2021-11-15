East High School students add outdoor food pantry to efforts to feed those in need

“Our goal is to have them be independent and have a job by by graduation,” said Jawitz, a cross-categorical teacher and case manager at East.

The students had a general list of what they could buy but could make some decisions like what soups would be included, Jawitz said. Among the lessons the students learned is the need to buy items in cans, not plastic, for the outside pantry because they are rodent-proof.

“It was fun today,” said Darien Dean, a post-secondary student.

He also agreed it felt good to help the food pantry.

Martin Young, also a post-secondary student, said the hardest job was pushing the cart full of all of the canned goods.

After the students got back from the store, they took inventory and divided the cans because some were destined for the inside pantry options. They also stocked the outside pantry.

Community members can contribute by writing a check and noting that it is in “care of Helena White” or that it is for the food pantry or snack program, which is a high-need area. That is the preferred way to help, White said, but community members also can bring canned items to the school. The club asks community members not to put food directly into the pantry.