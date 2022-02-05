East High School sophomore dies following skiing accident, principal says

An East High School sophomore died Friday after he was taken off life support following a skiing accident a week ago, according to an email to families from East's interim principal Mikki Smith.

Smith wrote in the email Alex West was involved in a skiing accident on Jan. 28. The email said friends and teachers described him as "an intelligent, funny and very confident young man" who excelled at many things and built "genuine and robust relationships" with his peers.

"Once you were in with Alex, you were in all the way," Smith wrote to families Friday evening.

The school does not have information on a memorial or funeral service for Alex, she wrote, but would share any additional details provided by his family.

Counseling support will be available for East High School students on Monday through the Student Services office, Smith wrote.

"I am very sorry to share this news," she wrote. "Thank you for keeping Alex's family and loved ones in our thoughts at this difficult time."

