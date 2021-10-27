 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East High School principal out following week of student protests
0 Comments
alert featured

East High School principal out following week of student protests

  • 0

The principal of East High School will leave his position effective Wednesday, following a week of protests at the school by students who called his response to alleged sexual assaults inadequate. 

Principal Sean Leavy has accepted another administrative position with the Madison School District, as Director of Secondary Multi-Tiered Support and Scheduling, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins told families in an email Wednesday morning. 

Leavy came to the Madison School District in July from Beloit. This was his first year as principal at East. 

East's Assistant Principal, Mikki Smith, will serve as Interim Principal for the remainder of the school year. 

"We are very confident Ms. Smith’s leadership qualities and experience will help provide a smooth transition for the East community," Jenkins said in an email to parents. 

District administration will work in the coming weeks to begin the process to select a new principal and, Jenkins said, more information will be provided to the community later in the school year. 

This story will be updated 

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics