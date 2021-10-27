East High School principal out following week of student protests

The principal of East High School will leave his position effective Wednesday, following a week of protests at the school by students who called his response to alleged sexual assaults inadequate.
Principal Sean Leavy has accepted another administrative position with the Madison School District, as Director of Secondary Multi-Tiered Support and Scheduling, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins told families in an email Wednesday morning.
Leavy came to the Madison School District in July from Beloit. This was his first year as principal at East.
East's Assistant Principal, Mikki Smith, will serve as Interim Principal for the remainder of the school year.
"We are very confident Ms. Smith’s leadership qualities and experience will help provide a smooth transition for the East community," Jenkins said in an email to parents.
District administration will work in the coming weeks to begin the process to select a new principal and, Jenkins said, more information will be provided to the community later in the school year.
