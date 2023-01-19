Gas leak caused by brick breaking pipe briefly empties East High

A natural gas leak caused by a brick breaking a pipe caused a brief evacuation of East High School on Thursday morning, authorities reported.
The 911 call was made at 7:52 a.m., fire crews were at the school at 7:56 a.m., and the leak was stopped at 8:02 a.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told the State Journal.
East High reported the situation to parents in an email at 8:13 a.m., stating that the evacuation would be at least 15 minutes, and reported at 8:27 a.m. that students and staff were being let back in.
Schuster said that during construction at the school, a brick fell on a pipe that runs under the pool, breaking it and starting the gas leak.
There was no fire and after the leak was stopped, the scene was turned over to MGE, Schuster said.
