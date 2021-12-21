East High restorative justice workshop seeks to educate community on non-punitive discipline

East High School administrators hope to head off altercations between students well before they reach the type of brawl that happened last month by facilitating discussion between feuding parties.
The practice school administrators have begun to put in place, known as restorative justice, seeks to bring students together for a mediated discussion to solve their qualms.
Community members, such as Jennifer Conti, who attended a Saturday workshop on the topic, could take part in that process as mediators or advocates after a series of trainings led by the school's restorative justice coordinator.
"I think (restorative justice and trauma-informed care) are both really important practices," she said. "They're crucial mindsets."
More than a dozen parents, staff and community members gathered in East's auditorium Saturday morning for a full day of restorative justice and trauma-informed response training. Saturday’s school-based training session was the second of two led by East’s restorative justice coordinator, Ericka Brown, following a series of high-profile fights connected to the school in recent months.
Between 40 and 50 people signed up between both workshops, which included presentations on restorative practices and trauma-informed responses to student behavioral issues, as well as conversation circles for the attendees, in hopes of mitigating conflicts between students or within the community before they reach the schools.
The workshops are just a small part of Brown’s role. She holds twice-a-month meetings with restorative justice student ambassadors to teach them to facilitate difficult discussions; offers an open lunch for students to stop in and discuss their day; and in the second semester she’s hoping to develop a place in the school for students to decompress. She also hopes to continue community education on restorative justice.
“I’m not walking in the hallway saying, ‘Get to class, get to class’ to my students, that’s not my role. My role is asking, ‘Why are you not in class?’ From there it opens up a conversation,” she said. “It’s that relationship-building, bringing love and compassion back into how we interact with one another.”
District philosophy
Restorative justice — a method of enforcing discipline through proactive action and dialogue, rather than punishment — has been emphasized by the Madison School Board and district administration as a key alternative to suspensions and stationing police officers in the district’s four main high schools.
The district has four restorative justice coordinators, including Brown, one assigned to each main high school. The roles are new as of this year as a part of safety, security and student engagement initiatives implemented in the absence of school resource officers.
A restorative justice circle is the most common form of restorative work used to repair, build and maintain relationships between feuding parties. The circle involves bringing the parties face-to-face with a mediator present. The practice can also be used in place of punitive measures such as citations or suspensions.
Restorative practices include an agreement between facilitators and participants to respect cultural and background identities, while creating shared norms and a shared power structure between the conflicting parties. Restorative practices also employ the use of community-building activities and can often align with curriculum, in a school-based setting.
The first workshop included a series of presentations and opportunities for community members to take part in circle discussions.
Saturday's event
The most recent Saturday workshop included a series of presentations by experts in the field of restorative justice and trauma-informed response, including Chauna Perry Finch, a restorative practices supervisor at Milwaukee Public Schools; Jenny Rusch with Safe Harbor, a child advocacy center based in Madison; Scott Webb, a trauma-informed care coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services; and Briana Kurlinkus with 4C.
Conti, parent of an O’Keeffe Middle School student, said she is interested to hear more about the district's plans for restorative justice and trauma-informed responses.
“I’m hoping that school staff are given a lot of support in being able to experience some of these things for themselves and to embody that and bring it into the classroom,” she said.
'Positive move'
One of four assistant principals at East, Rachelle Bly, came to the district in August from Beloit, where she had been trained in restorative justice. She said she hopes the workshops will help the community consider different options to punitive measures.
“I saw some really powerful conversations happen between students and I think that it is a positive move in the right direction as far as helping everyone understand their truth in situations and being able to rectify situations,” she said.
Patrick Doty, another of East’s assistant principals who had been with the school for about four years, said he was heartened by the community response and participation in the workshops. He said that restorative justice practices are already taking place at East to mitigate conflicts before they rise to the level seen in early November, when nearly a dozen police cars responded to a fight outside of the building. Five students were taken to the hospital due to pepper-spray exposure.