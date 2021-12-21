East High restorative justice workshop seeks to educate community on non-punitive discipline

Conti, parent of an O’Keeffe Middle School student, said she is interested to hear more about the district's plans for restorative justice and trauma-informed responses.

“I’m hoping that school staff are given a lot of support in being able to experience some of these things for themselves and to embody that and bring it into the classroom,” she said.

'Positive move'

One of four assistant principals at East, Rachelle Bly, came to the district in August from Beloit, where she had been trained in restorative justice. She said she hopes the workshops will help the community consider different options to punitive measures.

“I saw some really powerful conversations happen between students and I think that it is a positive move in the right direction as far as helping everyone understand their truth in situations and being able to rectify situations,” she said.