East High School Principal Michael Hernandez is set to leave the school after four years for an administrative role in the Madison School District overseeing the high schools.
Hernandez will take over the chief of secondary schools job in the Downtown administration building from Alex Fralin, who has held the position for six years. The job involves overseeing the district's four comprehensive high schools, two alternate high schools and "opportunity youth programs."
"I have truly loved working closely with students. Our relationships and daily interactions kept me energized, hopeful, and excited about our future," Hernandez said in an email to families Wednesday. "I am excited about the new challenges, and look forward to working with staff across the city."
Before going to East, Hernandez was principal at Sherman Middle School for eight years. He said in the email an interim principal for East High is expected to be announced within the next few days.
Originally from Ohio, a speech impediment and reading-related learning disability slowed Hernandez early on. But by high school, he was the president of his school's National Honor Society.
He taught in Ohio and California before getting his first principal job in California and then the Chicago area. Hernandez moved to Madison in 2007.
Fralin's departure from the Doyle Administration Building is one of two top posts being filled by Madison principals as Nancy Hanks, the district's chief of elementary schools, is leaving the School District as well.
Carletta Stanford, the principal at Mendota Elementary School and daughter of state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, will take over the elementary school administrative role.
Both Fralin and Hanks started working for the School District in 2013. They were among a contingent of educators from Chicago that Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham brought with her when she was hired.
Their departures time up with Cheatham leaving the district at the end of summer for a teaching job at Harvard University.
In a departure message to central office staff, Hanks said she'll work as a consultant, splitting her time between Chicago and Atlanta.
"I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity that I've had to serve alongside such an amazing group of leaders," Hanks said in her message. "Working with you had added so much knowledge, wisdom, and value to my leadership practice and to my life."
Fralin, in his message to staff, said he is moving back to Chicago to raise his daughter.
"The decision was not easy because of my deep sense of loyalty to our district's core values and goals, particularly in advancing Black Excellence," he said.