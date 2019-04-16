The principal of Madison's East High School apologized to parents Tuesday morning for "statements" made by the head of security for the Madison School District following an alleged sexual assault of a student inside the school building last week.
Principal Michael Hernandez said in an email that "part of trauma sensitive schools is looking at the experiences students and staff have in our building that are traumatic or could trigger trauma responses."
According to Madison police, a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two boys, both 15, inside a school bathroom after classes ended last Wednesday. Both boys have been arrested and face tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
The district's safety and security coordinator, Joe Balles, was interviewed by WISC-TV for a story Monday about preventing sexual assault in school.
During the report, Balles said: "Our buildings are full of kids, and kids will be kids. As terrible and tragic as that incident sounds, I would just ask that people just be patient. Our schools are very safe but there are incidents that are going to happen from time to time."
Balles said in a statement Tuesday that his comments were generally about students in school buildings after classes and ensuring their safety, adding he made "an extremely poor word choice" in "a story on this topic."
"It is never OK to rationalize, minimize or excuse sexual assault, and there is no excuse for my words, which did not recognize the profoundly deep impact that sexual violence has," Balles said in the statement.
District spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson said the district is working with the Rape Crisis Center to teach students about rape culture, sexual assault, consent and where to report assaults if they occur.
"It is my job to ensure schools are physically, mentally and emotionally safe spaces for all," Balles said. "I recognize the deep impact that my words had, and I will do better for our students."