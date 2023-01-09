East High postpones student-led drag show after backlash causes 'safety' concerns

After receiving a swarm of conservative backlash, a student-organized drag show at Madison's East High School has been postponed because of safety concerns.

In addition to an "abundance" of supportive messages regarding the event, the Madison School District also has received "several messages that have raised a number of safety concerns for this student-led event," according to district spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

"Without question, the safety of all our students, staff and families must be our top priority," LeMonds said. "Therefore, due to these recent safety concerns, we have decided to postpone this event to a later date."

"We know how disappointing this news will be for many of our students. However, we feel this decision was necessary to provide time to refine our safety plan around this very important celebration," he said.

Drag shows are performances that have long bended the social norms of gender expression and identity, and are considered by many as a form of theatre that feature music and fashion. They have catapulted into mainstream pop culture in recent years, from brunches to popular reality shows.

"Drag itself is an art form about self-expression, individuality and pride in self and is a huge part of the LGBTQIA+ culture," said Jessica Hotz, the advisor of East High's Gender and Sexuality Alliance, the student club that organized the event.

East Principal Mikki Smith wrote in her monthly newsletter that the high school's event intends to "celebrate, affirm and support EHS students and staff in our LGBTQIA+ as well as our larger school community," saying the event is family friendly and open to the community.

The drag show is a "long-overdue celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community," Hotz said.

"It is part of making Madison East High School the culturally responsive place it should be," Hotz said. "We have other cultural events; this is ultimately no different."

But conservatives have framed the event as inappropriate, some even accusing the school of grooming children.

On Twitter, former Gov. Walker compared the drag show to a "strip show." Drag shows are not strip shows, but performances that usually involve singing or lip-synching and dancing. Performers are dressed in "drag," an exaggerated and highly stylized impersonation typically of the opposite sex.

Other online personas have taken to comment sections with their outrage.

Under an unrelated tweet from the high school over the summer about building construction, countless users have replied in recent days, calling school officials "groomers."

"The fact that others are trying to demonize this show only shows the importance of having it," Hotz said.

Madison School Board President Ali Muldrow called Walker's comments "intentionally inaccurate and misleading."

"Our young people have every right to have expansive, creative, self-determined and liberating relationships with gender expression. I am so incredibly grateful for every adult who has made our students feel safe to be exactly who they are," Muldrow wrote in a Facebook post.

"I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting fear and misunderstanding," she said. "Using children at school to stoke division is not only irresponsible, it's dangerous."

It's unclear what the new date for the drag show will be, but LeMonds said an update will be provided in the "near future."

"The drag show will be a critical show of resilience and pride that ultimately supports all of our students' right to be seen, accepted and supported whoever they are," Hotz said. "Everyone deserves those things."