East High moves forward with sexual violence education following walkouts

East High School administration is moving forward with student demands outlined during walkouts in the fall which were meant to draw attention to sexual violence faced by students and culminated in the resignation of the school’s principal.

The high school’s interim principal Mikki Smith outlined student efforts to educate their peers and staff on how to handle reports of sexual assault in an email to families Wednesday. Those efforts include the design and display of informational posters that explain how to report a sexual assault and how to get help, the production and broadcast of a regularly scheduled public service announcement video on the topic as well as upcoming events based on sexual violence education, green lit by the school’s administration.

"They have been meeting our demands. It's been a process," Gordon Allen, East senior, Madison School District student senate president and organizer of one of the walkouts, said. "But I believe it's all coming together."

After the walkouts, East students formed a sexual violence focus group made up of eleven students, Smith, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, Kelly Cook, the district's Title IX coordinator, and two representatives from the Rape Crisis Center which met on a regular basis to address student concerns.

Students built a training module for all East staff to participate in during upcoming professional development days, where students will train staff to be inclusive in their language and what it means to be a mandated reporter - all district staff are required by law to report abuse to law enforcement - as well as the options students have when deciding to report sexual violence, school and community supports available to survivors and what process takes place in the school district when a report is made, among other topics.

Students are also developing similar training materials for their peers in an effort to provide clear, accessible information about how to report incidents of sexual violence, staff responsibilities regarding those reports, how to get connected with school and community resources, what the district's disciplinary process is for those who commit sexual violence, and more.

“I am incredibly proud of these student leaders,” interim principal Mikki Smith told families in the email. “Their commitment to making positive change has been unyielding, and I am humbled to witness their focused collaboration with staff from the Office of School Safety, Title IX, Progressive Discipline, as well as a community partner, the Rape Crisis Center.”

It's Jenkins' goal to make East the pilot program for potential districtwide implementation of sexual violence awareness and reporting training for students and staff, Allen said.

Walk-outs

Student advocates met weekly with school and district administration to chart a path forward following two walkouts that took place at the school and spread districtwide in October, sparked by former East High principal Sean Leavy’s response to students who expressed concerns about sexual harassment and assault during an assembly about student behavior, after an alleged sexual assault involving two East students that occurred off school grounds.

The walkouts culminated in Leavy resigning from his post as principal less than two weeks after they took place. Leavy, who joined the district over the summer and was principal for a few months, now works as director of secondary multi-tiered support and scheduling for the district.

The second of the two East High walkouts was intended to press a list of demands, which students had communicated to the School Board and high school and district administrators.

Those demands included:

Education and training for staff and students on sexual assault and harassment and the reporting policy.

Clear protocols for every student on how to report incidents both on and off district property.

Sanctions for perpetrators of sexual assault on or off campus from suspension to expulsion.

A commitment by the school and the district to support victims.

Allen said his peers are optimistic about the school and district's commitment to working with the students, but there was some concern about the timeframe.

"People want this done faster and that's to be expected on important issues such as this," he said.

Legislation introduced

State Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, a parent of East graduates and a current student, was also present at the second of the two East High walkouts to show her support.

Agard introduced a bill to implement teen dating violence prevention curriculum in schools with bipartisan support on Feb. 2. The bill would require the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to create and implement a curriculum to teach students about healthy relationships. Representative Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, and Senator Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, signed on in support of the legislation.

“Reducing and eliminating dating violence must be achieved through the cooperation of individuals, organizations, and communities, and this bipartisan effort is a real start. This is common sense, pragmatic legislation that we know will save lives once passed,” Agard said in a statement.

She had been championing a bill since her freshman term in the Assembly that would create a curriculum on teen dating violence and healthy relationships in the state’s middle and high schools, which includes training and information for school staff, she told the Wisconsin State Journal in October.

