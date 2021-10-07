 Skip to main content
East High homecoming dance with masks required set for Breese Stevens Field
alert top story

East High School 081221 01-08182021180325 (copy)

Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 East High School is located at 2222 E Washington Ave, Madison.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

East High School will hold its homecoming dance at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday with masks required and no outside guests allowed, the school said. 

Ninth and 10th graders may attend the dance between 7 and 8:15 p.m., with 11th and 12th graders scheduled for 8:30 to 10 p.m., the school said in an email to families on Wednesday. 

Tickets will be sold for $5 in the Forum at the school Thursday and Friday mornings, during lunch and after school until 4 p.m. 

West and La Follette High Schools had initially called off homecoming dances because of the ongoing pandemic, though the district issued guidelines to schools for outdoor dances late last month.

