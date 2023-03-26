Any fear high schooler Shayla Coleman had about working with professional chefs after seeing scary ones on TV cooking shows disappeared when she got the chance to assist one.

Coleman, a junior at East High School, was one of six students chosen to assist James Beard Award-winning chefs at the Friends of James Beard Chef Invitational hosted by Sand Valley Resort in Nekoosa earlier this month. Coleman was primarily paired with Tory Miller, executive chef and co-owner of L’Etoile and Graze on the Capitol Square.

“It was an honor to be able to work with the professional chefs, especially Tory. He’s a great person to work with. He is just friendly and just himself,” Coleman said. “The experience was great.”

Michael Carbiener, general manager at Sand Valley, said pairing students at the top of their classes with outstanding chefs exceeded every expectation.

“Everybody just kind of jibed real well. I don’t think there was anything remotely intimidating for anybody,” Carbiener said.

Carbiener said he almost got goose bumps after the signature event — the five-course dinner on Saturday night — and the students had the chefs autograph their chef coats.

“I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so cool.’ This is something these kids will never be able to replicate again,” Carbiener said.

The six students from around the state are all participants ProStart programs. They were nominated by their family and consumer science teachers and chosen from more than 50 submissions.

“We’re thrilled to offer talented high school culinary students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work alongside some of the best chefs in the Midwest,” said Connie Fedor, executive director of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation, which administers the Wisconsin ProStart program. “This experience and others provided by the ProStart program ignite students’ passion for careers in the restaurant and hospitality industry.”

The weekendlong food and fundraising event ran March 3-5. Proceeds will benefit the James Beard Foundation and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

In addition to Miller, the other chefs, who also have received a prestigious James Beard Award, included Erling Wu-Bower of Chicago, Dane Baldwin of Milwaukee and Jorge Guzman of Minneapolis. Host chef was Adam Schmidt, executive chef at Sand Valley.

Wisconsin ProStart is part of a nationwide curriculum and mentoring program designed to teach high school students the skills needed for a career in the restaurant and food service industry. ProStart is offered in more than 115 Wisconsin high schools.

Coleman is taking ProStart 2, the highest level of culinary classes at East and taught by Emily Sonnemann, family and consumer science teacher.

“Reading through Shayla’s nomination from Ms. Sonnemann to assist at this prestigious event, we knew that Shayla would be the perfect fit given her talent and desire to learn,” said Alex Vernon, ProStart manager and an alumni of the program as a high schooler. “Shayla hit all of the boxes and more.”

Sonnemann accompanied Coleman to the event and said the experience was “amazing.” Sonnemann was impressed by how much Miller let Coleman take on, rather than just having her observe him.

“He is a super, personable guy. He is so nice. He just took Shayla under his wing,” Sonnemann said.

The ProStart students assisted the chefs with culinary prep for the five-course tasting dinner, the Friday evening reception and demonstrations.

Miller “just incorporated her as a team member” and introduced her to others, Sonnemann said.

“She got three different experiences and an opportunity to meet these other chefs as well and be behind the scenes,” Sonnemann said. “I can’t provide that experience in the classroom.”

Sonnemann said she was a little nervous for Coleman at the beginning but learned there was no need to be as “she nailed it” by just being herself.

“She was cool as a cucumber. She was confident and relaxed,” she said. “She just rolled with it and did a really great job ... My heart was exploding the whole weekend with pride and excitement for her.”

Sonnemann said the experience also was positive as an educator because conversations centered on building up the next generation of chefs and she heard others talk about how valuable classes are. She said she felt appreciated as an educator.

Carbiener, who is on the board of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation, proposed the idea of getting high schoolers involved in the event, which is just another way the resort has made connections with the restaurant organization. It hopes to do something similar again, he said.

“When I knew we were going to host the event it seemed like a natural alignment existed,” Carbiener said. “I wanted to show them another component of what careers in the culinary field might look like.”

