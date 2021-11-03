East High commits to addressing student needs, following protests

East High School staff will work with the district, students and community partners such as the Rape Crisis Center to address student concerns regarding sexual misconduct, interim principal Mikki Smith said in an email to parents Wednesday.
Smith's announcement came less than a month after students walked out of their classrooms in an orchestrated effort to call attention to what they saw as lacking district policy concerning sexual misconduct on and off school property, after an alleged sexual assault occurred between two students at a private residence.
“On October 13th, East students courageously raised their voices against the very real culture of sexual violence,” Smith wrote. “This complex societal issue has perpetrated harm throughout our history. For far too long, it has been overlooked in our community, and in our schools.”
Smith lauded student organizers for lifting their voice and advocating for themselves as well as future high school students. She said the school community will see a sustained effort and collaboration between students, school leaders, and Madison School District administration to meet the needs addressed by students during protests. The collaboration, she said, will include staff from the Office of School Safety, Title IX, Progressive Discipline, as well as community partners like the Rape Crisis Center.
The focus of the collaboration will include:
- Education and awareness for students and staff on sexual violence. During the 2nd week of November, school leaders will be working alongside student leaders to create a timeline for educating staff and students.
- Provide clear, accessible protocols and systems to report incidents of sexual assault.
- Clarify and refine student supports and protocols.
- Refine systems to connect survivors to vital resources.
- Hold those who commit acts of sexual violence accountable within the framework of the district's Behavioral Education Plan.
Smith’s announcement came a week after the former principal of East, Sean Leavy, left his position following protests at the school by students who called his response to alleged sexual assaults inadequate.
Leavy accepted another administrative position with the Madison School District, as director of secondary multi-tiered support and scheduling, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins told families in an email. Leavy’s departure came less than two weeks after multiple student-led protests called into question his response to alleged sexual assaults or inappropriate touching between students.
Leavy apologized for his response to students who voiced concerns regarding sexual assault during an assembly that took place prior to the protests in an email to families ahead of the first demonstration. His apology didn’t dissuade hundreds of East students who walked out of their classrooms two days later and for the second time that week, along with students from La Follette, West and Memorial high schools.
Organizers said the second protest was intended to press a list of demands, which students had communicated to the School Board and high school and district administrators.
Those demands included:
- Education and training for staff and students on sexual assault and harassment and the reporting policy.
- Clear protocols for every student on how to report incidents both on and off district property.
- Sanctions for perpetrators of sexual assault on or off campus from suspension to expulsion.
- A commitment by the school and the district to support victims.