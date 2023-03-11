Eleven-year-old Augie Reeder was one of the youngest people in the room last Saturday while competing at the annual state MATHCOUNTS competition.

And by the end of the day, he was one four students in the state advancing to the national competition.

"When he ended up being in the top three, it was just an incredible experience," Augie's dad, Chris Reeder, said. "It's so exciting. It's really cool to be able to see him do something he enjoys so much and does so well."

The EAGLE School sixth grader finished in third place and is now practicing with three other students in Wisconsin and will perform with them in Orlando in May at the national competition.

Jeffrey Xu from Pilgrim Park Middle School in Elm Grove, Sami El-Hajjar from University School of Milwaukee and Sanjay Dagam from Brookfield Academy are part of the Wisconsin team with Augie.

"I am super excited," Augie said. "And strangely, when it happened, it didn't feel like a big deal to me, I just felt tired because it was a super-stressful competition."

Augie has loved math for as long as he can remember. When he was younger, his parents put a dry erase board on his ceilings so he could work through math problems to help fall asleep.

"When he was three, he really liked math and so we had bath crayons and so I would write problems on the bath walls while we were having bath, and he would solve them. And he got bored with that pretty quickly, so we moved into basic algebra by the time he was four," Chris said. "Ever since he could read, he's loved math."

"For me it's just really fun," Augie said. "I just love math."

He reads books about math, like Ben Orlin's "Math Games with Bad Drawings," and he likes math games like ultimate Tic-Tac-Toe.

At EAGLE, a private school for gifted and talented students in Fitchburg, Augie is a grade level ahead for his age. He's currently studying geometry, which is about three grade levels ahead, where he's learning about things like proving the Pythagorean Theorem. He's also dabbling in some algebra and standards for mathematical practice curriculum, which is one grade level above grade level.

Augie is also part of French Club and is competing in the Wisconsin Science Olympiad, a state science, technology, engineering and math competition.

He likes drawing maps of airports and playing and creating idle games, a type of online game where a resource increases at a set rate and continues to grow without a lot of interaction, which Augie said he loves because he loves big numbers.

"I really like drawing and reading, but for me, the drawing is less drawing than it is like, inventing," he said.

One day, Augie hopes to use math in his career, maybe as a science teacher or a research mathematician.

"When I grow up, I want to do math as much as I can, have fun, and maybe make some new mathematical discoveries," he said.

While dressed in a matching math outfit adorned with pi symbols with his sister, Nori, Augie works through some of his geometry questions for school with ease, hardly needing to write any notes down. He said he can visualize numbers in his head.

"My mind keeps track when I'm doing mental math," Augie said. "Like okay, do this, do this, do this, boom. It's almost like I'm really just thinking of them as concepts, but like visualizing them almost like text. Even though I don't actually see text and I'm not imagining text. That's sort of what it's like for me when I'm doing mental math."

To make it to the MATHCOUNTS state competition, Augie was a finalist in the regional competition in February. The preparation for the competition begins in November.

Once at state, Augie and 104 other students from 35 different schools competed through multiple rounds of math wizardry, where they solve an array of math problems both in writing and orally, ranging from probability to statistics, geometry and linear algebra.

"The program is designed to enhance the math skills of our students and promote excellence in mathematics," according to MATHCOUNTS officials. "The goal is to draw attention to math skills at the pre-college preparation level. This will hopefully encourage students to take all the math courses they can through high school. We don't want any of our talented students to be left out of an exciting career because of a lack of enough math courses."

The team of Wisconsin students will meet virtually this Sunday for their first practice as they prepare for nationals in May.

The national competition is a four-day event where teams from every state will compete against each other in multiple rounds. The teams will first compete in a written round as both individuals and teams, and the highest scorers will advance to the "countdown round," where it will be narrowed down with fast-paced matchups until a national champion is crowned.

Augie said he was nervous for the national contest, but excited at the same time, because it won't be all work. They'll fly out of Milwaukee, and there will be buffets, a math party, dinner at Disney Springs and matching team polo shirts.

