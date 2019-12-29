EAGLE School folds Japanese paper art into after-school programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bessman of Madison, who is an origami master artist, former board member of OrigamiUSA and Wisconsin Public Radio host, said one of the beauties of paper folding is sharing the experience in part by helping one another. Working together makes it inclusive and welcoming, she said.

She also said another great thing about origami is that it is accessible.

“Paper is cheap. Everybody can find a piece of paper. It welcomes all backgrounds,” she said.

The instructions are a universal language because they are diagrams of how to fold the paper rather than words, she said.

She also likes that some students have shown an initiative by taking a box-shaped model and experimenting with embellishments or variations.

Bessman said the students at EAGLE, which is a private, kindergarten through eighth grade school designed for gifted and talented students, bring their math skills to the projects.

Sixth-grader Dinghan Guo has been coming to the club since she was in second grade.

“I want to be an artist when I grow up and I want to learn as much as I can about art because I don’t know what kind of artist I want to be,” she said.