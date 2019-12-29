EAGLE School folds Japanese paper art into after-school programs

After Ruthanne Bessman came as a guest artist to EAGLE School to teach the art of paper folding, she was asked back to teach an ongoing after-school club.
"The arts are important (at EAGLE)," said Bessman who also has taught some summer sessions there. "(The students) are enthusiastic. They really love origami."
Students have learned how fun it can be and that it is more than just the completed model, she said.
"It’s the process," Bessman said. "It’s a simple piece of paper and you fold together and it’s just that magical moment of doing it together.”
Origami Club is offered as a six-week session three times a year. Each time the club meets the students create a variety of models from popup stars to dinosaurs and all kinds of animals. The students made around 17 models during the last session that ended just before winter break.
“It’s fun to do origami and it’s a nice hobby,” sixth-grader Tavish Kennedy said. “It’s kind of relaxing.”
Sixth-grader Murphy Munson said he likes creating origami that he uses to decorate his bedroom.
“I just like the process of folding it in general especially when it’s complicated,” he said.
Origami that the students have made with Bessman can be found around the school and includes a mural made with different papers and colors during the art residency. The focus of the club changes and one session with advanced students resulted in a large lizard made up of different units and created with 24-inch squares.
Bessman of Madison, who is an origami master artist, former board member of OrigamiUSA and Wisconsin Public Radio host, said one of the beauties of paper folding is sharing the experience in part by helping one another. Working together makes it inclusive and welcoming, she said.
She also said another great thing about origami is that it is accessible.
“Paper is cheap. Everybody can find a piece of paper. It welcomes all backgrounds,” she said.
The instructions are a universal language because they are diagrams of how to fold the paper rather than words, she said.
She also likes that some students have shown an initiative by taking a box-shaped model and experimenting with embellishments or variations.
Bessman said the students at EAGLE, which is a private, kindergarten through eighth grade school designed for gifted and talented students, bring their math skills to the projects.
Sixth-grader Dinghan Guo has been coming to the club since she was in second grade.
“I want to be an artist when I grow up and I want to learn as much as I can about art because I don’t know what kind of artist I want to be,” she said.
Fourth-grader Mae Munson said she decided to take part in the club because she had made paper cranes before and enjoyed that. She said she was excited for this past session because it had a holiday theme.
In addition to a Santa and a Christmas tree, the students made a variety of geometric models that could be hung on a tree. Bessman tried to focus on projects that could fit diverse traditions and were functional such as boxes that could be filled and envelopes. She also incorporated a variety of papers, including some from Japan, wrapping paper and reused sources such as calendars.
"They could think about when they go home, it is not necessarily that square piece of paper (that’s required)," she said. "They can cut the paper."