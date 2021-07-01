DPI: Madison School District would see 13% decrease in state aid under GOP budget

The district’s first installment, ESSER I, was approximately $9.2 million and has already been exhausted as of the end of the 2020-21 school year. District planning for the use of funds from ESSER II and III has been put on hold as the administration awaits more information on how the state budget will affect eligibility.

“(Federal aid) is not intended to make up for state losses; it's intended to be supplementary above what a district is spending based on its local and state sources,” said Sarah Shaw, senior researcher at the Policy Forum.

"But you could still see a balance sheet where if there is a loss in state revenue, the district is coming out the same as they did last year or even more," she added. "If all of the numbers stay true through to October they would have fewer dollars to do their normal operational and instructional expenditures but on a balance sheet they might look in better shape."

Guidelines dictate the types of expenses ESSER funds can cover. ESSER II funds, for example, are to mitigate learning loss, restore and maintain high-quality learning environments, and safely reopen elementary and secondary schools as soon as possible.