DPI, DHS: Quarantine can be shortened from 10 to 5 days for those who test positive for COVID-19

Quarantine for teachers, staff and students could be shortened from 10 days to five days, for those who test positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement by the Department of Public Instruction Monday.

A letter sent by Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard and Wisconsin State Health Officer Paula Tran to all district and school administrators in the state addressed the current surge in COVID-19 cases and included updated quarantine guidelines for districts to follow.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance following the federal Center for Disease Control's shift from 10 to five day quarantine for those who test positive for the virus, who do not have any COVID-19 symptoms or symptoms have resolved or are improving after five days, followed by five days of wearing a well-fitting mask to minimize the risk of infecting others - regardless of their vaccination status.

Science shows that the majority of COVID transmission happens early in the illness, state health officials said in their letter to school districts.