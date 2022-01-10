DPI, DHS: Quarantine can be shortened from 10 to 5 days for those who test positive for COVID-19

Quarantine for teachers, staff and students could be shortened from 10 days to five days, for those who test positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement by the Department of Public Instruction Monday.
A letter sent by Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard and Wisconsin State Health Officer Paula Tran to all district and school administrators in the state addressed the current surge in COVID-19 cases and included updated quarantine guidelines for districts to follow.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance following the federal Center for Disease Control's shift from 10 to five day quarantine for those who test positive for the virus, who do not have any COVID-19 symptoms or symptoms have resolved or are improving after five days, followed by five days of wearing a well-fitting mask to minimize the risk of infecting others - regardless of their vaccination status.
Science shows that the majority of COVID transmission happens early in the illness, state health officials said in their letter to school districts.
According to CDC guidance, those who test positive for COVID-19 can end isolate after five days if they are fever-free for 24 hours, without the use of a fever reducing medication - and other symptoms are improving or if they are asymptomatic. The CDC advises those who tested positive to continue to take precautions until day 10, such as wearing a well-fitted mask for 10 full days any time they are around others inside their home or in public and to not go into to places where you are unable to wear a mask; to avoid travel; and to avoid being around people who are at high risk.
In their letter, state health officials said school districts should encourage students, teachers, and staff to get tested and isolate at home when they are sick, or quarantine if they have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Other mitigation strategies recommended by state health officials include requiring masks for all students, teachers and staff as well as visitors in school buildings; school-based vaccination and booster clinics for students, teachers and staff and school-based testing for students, teachers and staff.
The seven-day average of new confirmed cases has increased nearly 150 in the past two weeks, with children under 18 representing the highest number of new cases, state health officials said in their Monday letter to school districts.
“I fully support this letter and the strategies it recommends, and I call on all district and school administrators to follow these recommendations," State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement Monday. "We cannot keep our children engaged in learning if we cannot keep our children and our school staff healthy. To that end, in addition to calling on all school administrators to implement these mitigation measures, I also ask all Wisconsinites for their help in keeping our children and school staff healthy and safe. We must work together to achieve the common goal of healthy kids, healthy educators, and safe schools.”
The Madison School District is currently reviewing the new CDC guidance for schools as well as guidance from Wisconsin DHS and DPI and will discuss the potential decrease in quarantine time for teachers, staff and students who test positive in a metrics meeting planned for Tuesday, with a decision to be made during that meeting or shortly thereafter, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
