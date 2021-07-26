DPI: Cedarburg School District racism investigation deficient, corrective action must be taken

The district’s response to Mchomvu’s initial complaint said the students' behavior was protected under the First Amendment. Cedarburg School District administration did not immediately respond to request for comment early Monday afternoon.

Mchomvu filed a complaint with the district in the fall. The administration said it investigated it but did not find evidence of persistent racial harassment, which prompted Lambert to appeal the district’s decision to DPI in January.

“My goal in filing the complaint against the school district was to get them to actually do something,” Mchomvu said. “It has been frustrating and exhausting to listen to the same general response over and over and have no action taken to stop the discrimination that BIPOC students face in Cedarburg. To get the response that we did from DPI makes my family feel validated.”

According to the appeal filed with DPI, Mchomvu’s biracial son was continually subjected to persistent racial jokes and comments at school, including a fellow student expressing the desire to drive a car over Black Lives Matter protesters.