DPI: Cedarburg School District racism investigation deficient, corrective action must be taken

The Cedarburg School District failed to adequately investigate complaints of “persistent racial harassment” against some students and must take immediate corrective action, the state Department of Public Instruction has determined.
DPI found the Cedarburg School District “did not conduct a reasonable investigation” of a parent’s complaint that her child had experienced persistent racial harassment at Cedarburg High School. The ruling came after an appeal was filed by Elisabeth Lambert, a fellow with the ALCU of Wisconsin, to DPI in the fall on behalf of Jessie Mchomvu, a mother of biracial children in the Cedarburg School District.
According to DPI’s Friday ruling, the district had both failed to follow its own complaint procedures and “to take even the most basic steps to develop sufficient facts” to determine whether a racially hostile environment existed in district schools.
“DPI’s ruling reaffirms that school districts have a duty to proactively investigate complaints of racial harassment to determine whether there is a racially hostile environment in the schools,” Lambert said. “Jessie tried for months to tell the school district about the problems her son was experiencing — speaking with administrators and addressing school board meetings — but she was repeatedly brushed off and ignored. This DPI ruling makes it clear that the district should have listened and took action the first time the issues were brought to them.”
The district’s response to Mchomvu’s initial complaint said the students' behavior was protected under the First Amendment. Cedarburg School District administration did not immediately respond to request for comment early Monday afternoon.
Mchomvu filed a complaint with the district in the fall. The administration said it investigated it but did not find evidence of persistent racial harassment, which prompted Lambert to appeal the district’s decision to DPI in January.
“My goal in filing the complaint against the school district was to get them to actually do something,” Mchomvu said. “It has been frustrating and exhausting to listen to the same general response over and over and have no action taken to stop the discrimination that BIPOC students face in Cedarburg. To get the response that we did from DPI makes my family feel validated.”
According to the appeal filed with DPI, Mchomvu’s biracial son was continually subjected to persistent racial jokes and comments at school, including a fellow student expressing the desire to drive a car over Black Lives Matter protesters.
DPI has given the district 30 days to submit a corrective action plan with specific steps it will take to ensure future compliance with the procedures outlined in its own nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policies, as well as the steps it will take to conduct a complete factual investigation of Mchomvu’s claims, ACLU of Wisconsin spokesperson Alyssa Mauk said in a statement.
After a similar complaint-and-appeal process, brought to DPI by Lambert and the ACLU, the state agency handed down a decision in April requiring the Burlington School District to develop a corrective action plan to prevent racial discrimination in disciplinary actions and adequately redress a racially hostile environment in the school district.
The complaint was filed with the Burlington School District after a parent of Black children in the district said her children were repeatedly called the n-word, spat on, pushed down the stairs, had a tooth knocked out, were unfairly disciplined and falsely accused while attending school.
DPI has the authority to require both districts to develop and submit a corrective action plan to the agency. DPI will then oversee implementation of that plan.
Mchomvu began speaking out against racial harassment faced by students of color in the Cedarburg School District in the summer in 2020, which prompted more parents to join her in raising the issue during school board meetings.
“There’s a growing chorus of voices showing up at these school board meetings to talk about these racial issues in the district,” Lambert said.