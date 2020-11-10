DPI biennial budget request includes increase in aid for schools, full-day 4K funding

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DPI’s requests would increase general school aid by 7.3% for the 2021-22 school year and an additional 2.5% for 2022-23. That increase would return the state to funding two-thirds of K-12 education, with property taxes accounting for the other one-third. That was the plan when the state changed its funding formula in the 1990s, but aid levels have not kept up with that commitment.

The increase in aid would help address the “detrimental impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on enrollments” by changing the calculation for district enrollment, which affects state aid.

“Regardless of the way in which schools reopened this past fall, it seems likely that school districts will have to continue to be responsive to changes in COVID-19 conditions, until such time as the virus no longer presents a threat,” DPI wrote in its request, noting the 3% drop in public school enrollment statewide.