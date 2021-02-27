Dozen Middleton educators violated policy in supporting School Board hopeful

“We have addressed this with each of those staff members,” Janssen writes. “We also will continue to remind all staff through emails and their electronic newsletter that they should not use their work accounts to advocate for candidates or causes and that it is also inappropriate to do so during work hours.”

The district didn’t find that the staffers used their email accounts to “actively campaign,” but the emails show several offering to help Thompson get signatures for his nominating petitions. One agrees to be his “volunteer coordinator,” while another asks if members of school’s governance board can help with the campaign.

After Neil says she can’t vote in the election because she isn’t a citizen, special-education teacher Beth Ott writes: “Look Corinne, if we stole the presidential election, I’m sure we can steal the school board election with help from the Canadians. It’ll be finnnneeeee :) :).”

Fifteen of the people involved in the email correspondence did not respond to an email request for comment Friday.

Thompson came in second in the three-way primary, beating Katie McCallum by nine votes. He will face Gail Shepler for a seat representing Area IV on the School Board.