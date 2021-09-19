 Skip to main content
Donors support effort to buy school supplies for students in need
School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised nearly $10,000 so far.

The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.

To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

  • Or by mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors over the last week:

Thomas Altenburg

Robert Batyko

Peg Berkovitz

Judy Bieri and Sourasay Chareunsouk

Lori Blahnik

Will Burlingham

Donna Carlson

Jack Connelly and Terri Connelly Cronk

Ken Connor

Barbara and Ted Crabb

Shirley Culp

Deb Drewek

Margaret Fagerholm

Mary Fahey and Robert Washenko

Brenda Farrell

Kristine Frater

Martin Harrison

Barbara Hundt

Randi and Bill Huntsman

Keesia and Thomas Hyzer

Margaret and Joseph Irwin

Kathy Jacobson

Janet and David Jenkins

Norman and Nancy Jensen

Amy and Jeremy Johnson

Douglas and Kathryn Johnson

Pamela Kahler

Ann-Britt Keillor

Virginia and Gregory Kester

Michael King

Patricia and Paul King

Mary Laedtke

Jeff Lange and Dolly Marsh

Stan Lillich

Diana Longfield

Elrene Lund

Beverly Lystad

Stewart Macaulay

Irene Miller

Lynette Miller

Ricky Naylor

David Niemi

Ann and Donald Nymann

Lynn Parins

Dennie Petersen

Claire Rider

Mary Rowley

Jeanette Rutschow

Marlys Semple

Jack Spear

Benjamin Stoll and Cristina Gomez

Richard Virnoche

Peg and Ron Wallace

Kathy and Craig Wehrle

Plus 23 anonymous donors

This week’s total: $9,880.00

Total to date: $9,880.00

