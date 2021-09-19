Donors support effort to buy school supplies for students in need

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised nearly $10,000 so far.
The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.
To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:
Online at fmps.org/supplies
- Or by mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.
Here is a list of donors over the last week:
This week’s total: $9,880.00
Total to date: $9,880.00