Donors support effort to buy school supplies for students in need

A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, has raised more than $19,000 so far.
The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.
The goal of this program is to provide each school a budget to make these purchases via an online store. Items available to Madison’s public schools range from traditional, essential school supplies such as headphones, glue sticks, pens, pencils and notebooks, to learning tools including science kits, math games, and recess and physical education equipment such as soccer balls.
To help ensure all scholars in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:
Online at fmps.org/supplies
- By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.
Here is a list of donors over the last week:
Cathy Caro-Bruce and Calvin Bruce
Howard and Pamela Erlanger
Sara Finger-Warmuth
Melissa Flores
Gerald Gerstl
Thomas and Ruth Ann Grantham
Gilbert and Karen Herman
Jerrold and Patricia Johnson
Liz Murray
Sue and John Oakes
Rachel Post
Paul Schilling
Renae Schroeder
Judy and Ben Sidran
Fiona Stoner
John Straughn
Linda A. Sweeney and Allen J. Knop
Plus 2 anonymous donors
This week’s total: $1,585.00
Total to date: $19,207.50.