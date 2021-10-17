Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need

A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, is nearing $25,000.
The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.
The goal of this program is to provide each school a budget to make these purchases via an online store. Items available to Madison’s public schools range from traditional, essential school supplies such as headphones, glue sticks, pens, pencils and notebooks, to learning tools including science kits, math games, and recess and physical education equipment such as soccer balls.
To help ensure all scholars in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:
Online at fmps.org/supplies
- By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.
Here is a list of donors during the past week:
Mary E. Bakken
Tino Balio
Joycelyn and Philip Buteyn
Rita and Phil DuChateau
Margo Lessard
Suzanne Liddle
Phil and Michele Ouellette
Alice and Jay Punwar
Renee Sandler
Jake and Melissa Schneider
Timo Seppalainen and Celeste Roberts
Dan Stier and Diane Sorensen
Judith A. Thompson
William and Betsy Tishler
Tim and Colleen Tucker
Carol Viviani
Plus 5 anonymous donors
This week’s total: $3,142.50
Total to date: $24,724.00