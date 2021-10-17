 Skip to main content
Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need
TEACHER SUPPORT NETWORK

School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, is nearing $25,000.

The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.

The goal of this program is to provide each school a budget to make these purchases via an online store. Items available to Madison’s public schools range from traditional, essential school supplies such as headphones, glue sticks, pens, pencils and notebooks, to learning tools including science kits, math games, and recess and physical education equipment such as soccer balls.

To help ensure all scholars in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

  • By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors during the past week:

Mary E. Bakken

Tino Balio

Joycelyn and Philip Buteyn

Rita and Phil DuChateau

Margo Lessard

Suzanne Liddle

Phil and Michele Ouellette

Alice and Jay Punwar

Renee Sandler

Jake and Melissa Schneider

Timo Seppalainen and Celeste Roberts

Dan Stier and Diane Sorensen

Judith A. Thompson

William and Betsy Tishler

Tim and Colleen Tucker

Carol Viviani

Plus 5 anonymous donors

This week’s total: $3,142.50

Total to date: $24,724.00

