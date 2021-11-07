Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need

A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, has raised more than $34,000 thus far.
The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.
The goal of this program is to provide each school a budget to make these purchases via an online store. Items available to Madison’s public schools range from traditional, essential school supplies such as headphones, glue sticks, pens, pencils and notebooks, to learning tools including science kits, math games, and recess and physical education equipment such as soccer balls.
To help ensure all scholars in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:
Online at fmps.org/supplies
- .
- By mailing a check to Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.
Here is a list of donors during the past week:
Elizabeth Anderson
Kenneth and Peggy Bremer
Martha and Dean Brusegar
Mary and Robert Burke
Sudie Burnham
Lisa Cichy
Lois Curtiss
Ruth Downs
Mike Hertting
Laura Maness Holt and Michael Holt
Mary V.H. Jones
Lee and Arlys Kempf
Kiwanis Club—Madison East
Mary Knapp and James Klein
Lois and Hirochika Komai
Jeri and Jim Krugman
Elizabeth McLean
Daniel and Jean Nerad
Nancy H. Nugent
Suzanne and Clifford Perkins
Randy Riemer
Mary and Kendall Rouse
Erica Serlin
Lynn Shoemaker
Sandy Spengler
Margaret Stine
Linda Vahldieck
Wisconsin Foam Products, Inc.