Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need
0 Comments
TEACHER SUPPORT NETWORK

School book and apple
A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, has raised more than $34,000 thus far.

The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.

The goal of this program is to provide each school a budget to make these purchases via an online store. Items available to Madison’s public schools range from traditional, essential school supplies such as headphones, glue sticks, pens, pencils and notebooks, to learning tools including science kits, math games, and recess and physical education equipment such as soccer balls.

To help ensure all scholars in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

  • .
  • By mailing a check to Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors during the past week:

Elizabeth Anderson

Kenneth and Peggy Bremer

Martha and Dean Brusegar

Mary and Robert Burke

Sudie Burnham

Lisa Cichy

Lois Curtiss

Ruth Downs

Mike Hertting

Laura Maness Holt and Michael Holt

Mary V.H. Jones

Lee and Arlys Kempf

Kiwanis Club—Madison East

Mary Knapp and James Klein

Lois and Hirochika Komai

Jeri and Jim Krugman

Elizabeth McLean

Daniel and Jean Nerad

Nancy H. Nugent

Suzanne and Clifford Perkins

Randy Riemer

Mary and Kendall Rouse

Erica Serlin

Lynn Shoemaker

Sandy Spengler

Margaret Stine

Linda Vahldieck

Wisconsin Foam Products, Inc.

Plus 4 anonymous donors

This week’s total $3,628.00

Total to date: $34,198.50

