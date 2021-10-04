 Skip to main content
Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need
Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need

School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, has raised more than $19,000 so far.

The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.

The goal of this program is to provide each school a budget to make these purchases via an online store. Items available to Madison’s public schools range from traditional, essential school supplies such as headphones, glue sticks, pens, pencils and notebooks, to learning tools including science kits, math games, and recess and physical education equipment such as soccer balls.

To help ensure all scholars in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

  • By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors over the last week:

Cathy Caro-Bruce and Calvin Bruce

Howard and Pamela Erlanger

Sara Finger-Warmuth

Melissa Flores

Gerald Gerstl

Thomas and Ruth Ann Grantham

Gilbert and Karen Herman

Jerrold and Patricia Johnson

Liz Murray

Sue and John Oakes

Rachel Post

Paul Schilling

Renae Schroeder

Judy and Ben Sidran

Fiona Stoner

John Straughn

Linda A. Sweeney and Allen J. Knop

Plus 2 anonymous donors

This week’s total: $1,585.00

Total to date: $19,207.50.

