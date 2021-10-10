 Skip to main content
Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need
Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need

School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, has raised more than $21,000 so far.

The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.

The goal of this program is to provide each school a budget to make these purchases via an online store. Items available to Madison’s public schools range from traditional, essential school supplies such as headphones, glue sticks, pens, pencils and notebooks, to learning tools including science kits, math games, and recess and physical education equipment such as soccer balls.

To help ensure all scholars in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

  • By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors during the past week:

Alice and Andrew Bach

Barbara Buenger

Sally and Tim Corden

Catherine Cuccia

Patricia and Michael Daubs

Roger Diggle

William and Donna Dusso

Louise Goldstein and Bruce Thomadsen

Edna Hoffman

Carol Holtsapple

Jacqueline and Jack Jensen

Joan Lerman and Ken O’Neill

Gail Nordheim

Tom and Judy Poellmann

Beth Swedeen

Nicholas Utphall and Acacia Latka

Kathleen and Darrell Vogt

Plus 9 anonymous donors

This week’s total: $2,374.00

Total to date: $21,581.50.

