Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need
TEACHER SUPPORT NETWORK

Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need

School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, has raised more than $31,000 thus far.

The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.

The goal of this program is to provide each school a budget to make these purchases via an online store. Items available to Madison’s public schools range from traditional, essential school supplies such as headphones, glue sticks, pens, pencils and notebooks, to learning tools including science kits, math games, and recess and physical education equipment such as soccer balls.

To help ensure all scholars in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

  • Online at fmps.org/supplies
  • By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors during the past week:

Debra and Stuart Baker

Nancy and Dan Battist

Harold Bergan and M. Susan Hundt-Bergan

Julie Conrad

Dale Heights Presbyterian Church

Peter Davis and Meaghan Healy

Carla and Michael Di Iorio

Eileen Gilbert

Patricia Harrington

Linda Stack Hughes and John Hughes

Chauncey Hunker

Thomas Kurtz

Louise Menomy

Pat and Sue Mooney

Sarah Murray and Chris Barncard

Ross Shrago

Greg Simmons

Judith Walker

Plus 3 anonymous donors

This week’s total $2,256.50

Total to date: $31,305.50

