Donors support effort to buy school supplies for Madison students in need

A fundraising effort for the Teacher Support Network, a program of the Madison Public Schools Foundation, has raised more than $31,000 thus far.
The money donated will be used to fill supply gaps that occur throughout the school year, with teachers often purchasing needed materials with their own dollars, spending on average $500 to $1,000 per school year.
The goal of this program is to provide each school a budget to make these purchases via an online store. Items available to Madison’s public schools range from traditional, essential school supplies such as headphones, glue sticks, pens, pencils and notebooks, to learning tools including science kits, math games, and recess and physical education equipment such as soccer balls.
To help ensure all scholars in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:
- Online at fmps.org/supplies
- By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.
Here is a list of donors during the past week:
Debra and Stuart Baker
Nancy and Dan Battist
Harold Bergan and M. Susan Hundt-Bergan
Julie Conrad
Dale Heights Presbyterian Church
Peter Davis and Meaghan Healy
Carla and Michael Di Iorio
Eileen Gilbert
Patricia Harrington
Linda Stack Hughes and John Hughes
Chauncey Hunker
Thomas Kurtz
Louise Menomy
Pat and Sue Mooney
Sarah Murray and Chris Barncard
Ross Shrago
Greg Simmons
Judith Walker
Plus 3 anonymous donors
This week’s total $2,256.50
Total to date: $31,305.50