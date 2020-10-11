Donors contribute nearly $190,000 to buy school supplies for students in need

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised nearly $190,000 so far.
The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.
To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:
Online at fmps.org/supplies
- By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.
Here is a list of donors over the last week:
Jane Bartlett
Keretha Cash
John Conklin and Rosann Boyd-Conklin
Kristin Daugherty
The Honorable Tony Earl and Jane Earl
James Gallagher
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin
Lori Knoener
Becky Kordahl
Mary Lloyd
Tony Lucchesi
Networked Insights
Phil and Michele Ouellette
Erin Peot
Richard and Elizabeth Prescott
Randy Riemer
Bill Scanlon and Eileen McGlynn
Lawrence and Nancy Schrader
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Judy and Phil Winkel
Janet Wood
Plus 4 anonymous donors
This week’s total: $5,003.50
Total to date: $189,792.50
