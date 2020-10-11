 Skip to main content
Donors contribute nearly $190,000 to buy school supplies for students in need
DONORS FUND SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR STUDENTS IN NEED

Donors contribute nearly $190,000 to buy school supplies for students in need

School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised nearly $190,000 so far.

The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.

To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

  • By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors over the last week:

Jane Bartlett

Keretha Cash

John Conklin and Rosann Boyd-Conklin

Kristin Daugherty

The Honorable Tony Earl and Jane Earl

James Gallagher

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin

Lori Knoener

Becky Kordahl

Mary Lloyd

Tony Lucchesi

Networked Insights

Phil and Michele Ouellette

Erin Peot

Richard and Elizabeth Prescott

Randy Riemer

Bill Scanlon and Eileen McGlynn

Lawrence and Nancy Schrader

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Judy and Phil Winkel

Janet Wood

Plus 4 anonymous donors

This week’s total: $5,003.50

Total to date: $189,792.50

