 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donors contribute nearly $185,000 to buy school supplies for students in need
0 comments
alert top story
DONORS FUND SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR STUDENTS IN NEED

Donors contribute nearly $185,000 to buy school supplies for students in need

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised nearly $185,000 so far.

The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.

To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

  • By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors over the last week:

Rick Abegglen

Attic Angel Association

Ursula Bergerson

Chelcy Bowles

Debra and Joseph Brunette

Marcus and Sheila Cohen

Patricia and Michael Daubs

June Denruiter

Lynne and William Eich

Andrew Gordon

Connie and Wayne Grogan

Charles and Rosemarie Herman

Ann Herrold-Peterson and Kent Peterson

Ellen Johnson

Bruce Kahn

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Judith Kruckman

Stan Lillich

Kira Loehrl

Beverly Lystad

Susan Mariucci and Edward Van Gemert

Dorothea Murphy

Julia and Thomas Nicholas

Ron and Ruth Niendorf

Nancy and Bernie Nugent

Darlene M. Olson

Soumya Palreddy

Valerie Schend

Andrew Schirmer

Cathy and Ronald Slater

John Straughn

Kevin Sullivan

Martha Vukelich-Austin and George Austin

Vicki Wells

Francis and E. Elizabeth Winger

Laureen and Timothy Yoshino

Plus 3 anonymous donors

This week’s total: $48,694.50

Total to date: $184,789.00

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics