Donors contribute more than $192,000 to buy school supplies for students in need
DONORS FUND SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR STUDENTS IN NEED

Donors contribute more than $192,000 to buy school supplies for students in need

School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised more than $192,000 so far.

The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.

To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

  • By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors over the last week:

Kate Burkart-Paulson

Steven Chomor

Colleen Clary

Amy Clements and Carrie Beitlich

First Weber Group Foundation Inc.

Margaret and Joseph Irwin

Jerome and Marilynn Lawler

Linda and David Mayfield

Susan Millar

Laura Peck and Greg Anderson

Sheri and Charles Rein

Richard and Nancy Smith

Tri To Change the World

Holly Virnoche

plus 4 anonymous donors

Total to date: $192,221.50

This week’s total: $2,429.00

