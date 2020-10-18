Donors contribute more than $192,000 to buy school supplies for students in need

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised more than $192,000 so far.
The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.
To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:
Online at fmps.org/supplies
- By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.
Here is a list of donors over the last week:
Kate Burkart-Paulson
Steven Chomor
Colleen Clary
Amy Clements and Carrie Beitlich
First Weber Group Foundation Inc.
Margaret and Joseph Irwin
Jerome and Marilynn Lawler
Linda and David Mayfield
Susan Millar
Laura Peck and Greg Anderson
Sheri and Charles Rein
Richard and Nancy Smith
Tri To Change the World
Holly Virnoche
plus 4 anonymous donors
Total to date: $192,221.50
This week’s total: $2,429.00
