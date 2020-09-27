 Skip to main content
Donors contribute more than $136,000 to buy school supplies for students in need
Donors contribute more than $136,000 to buy school supplies for students in need

School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised more than $136,000 so far.

The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.

To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors over the last week:

American Federation of Teachers Local 3220

Virginia Anderle and Patsy Behling

Ronald and Sharon Anderson

Catherine Auger

Douglas and Ann Barncard

May Barut

Martin Bear

Susan Behnke

Arnold Berg

Peggy Berkovitz

Mary Pat Berry

Judy Bieri and Sourasay Chareunsouk

Kathleen Blandford

Hanna Boekhoff-Walsh and Leo Walsh

Karen Bollman

Steven and Jenny Books

Dee Boyd

Nancy Boyd

Kay Bradley

Jane Braun

Caryl Bremer

Mary and Robert Brod

Lori DiPrete Brown and Kirk Brown

Charles and Joanne Bunge

Terry Burke and Sharon Young-Burke

Robert Burnham

Joycelyn and Philip Buteyn

Claire and Thomas Carlson

Cathy Caro-Bruce and Calvin Bruce

Carol and Peter Carstensen

Susan Chase

Evonna Cheetham

Brigitte and Rudolf Clasen

Marsha and Michael Cohen

Kathryn and Charles Czuprynski

Carey Dachik

Marcia Dana

Liz Dannenbaum and Donna Winter

Margaret Davey and Thomas Zanzig

Susan and Richard Davidson

Sally Ann and James Davis

Nancy Deaton and Hiam Garner

Carla and Michael Di Iorio

Mary and Walter Dickey

Alison Dorner

Juanita Dorr-Kuehn

Kari and Mike Douglas

Warren and Ruth Downs

Douglas and Laurie Egre

Jane Eisner

A. Margaret Elowson and Erhard Joeres

Epic Systems Corp.

Miles and Amy Epstein

Patricia and Edmund Erickson

Howard and Pamela Erlanger

Jane Etnier

Paul Evans and Elizabeth Truslow-Evans

Ulla Evans

Judy Fenske

Jennifer Feuling

Mavis Fieber

Roger Fletcher

Clayton and Belle Frink

Norman Frost

Ginger Gant

Roberta Gassman and Lester Pines

William Gaus

N. and Patricia George

Joseph Goss

Thomas and Ruth Ann Grantham

Jo and Thomas Greenhalgh

Evan Greenland

Dianne Greenley and Carol Ziesemer

James and Karen Griffin

Patricia Grinyer

Gross Family Charitable Donor Fund

Sandra Guthrie and David Hassemer

Pamela Hanson

Margaret Harrigan

Deanna Heller

Kathleen Helm and Gaspar Giorgi

Susan and Herbert Heneman

Janet and Patrick Hennessey

Chuck and Pat Henrikson

Julie Hightower

Linda Hill

Edna Hoffman

Susan and Leslie Hoffman

Laura Maness Holt and Michael Holt

Eileen and Darrell Howard

Diana Howell

Anthony Hozeny

Carol Huber

Betsy Huebel and Dave Silverberg

William Huebel

Harriet Hyman

Margaret and Joseph Irwin

Anne and Darren Iwata

Janet and David Jenkins

Beth Johnson

Heather Johnson

Jerrold and Patricia Johnson

Natalie and David Joranson

John and Kathy Kaiser

Eileen Kennedy and Johnnie Johnson

Mary Beth and Michael Keppel

Virginia and Gregory Kester

Patricia and Paul King

Debbie Knuth

Robert and Jerilynn Kortkamp

Jeanette Koski

Acacia and Nicholas Latka

Susan and Donald Lauffer

Charlene and Philip Lawler

Diane and Jerome Lehman

Lisa and Terrence Lemberger

Patricia and Saul Levin

Janna Lind

Bettine and Dan Lipman

Kathy and Bob Liska

Abigail Loomis and Franklin Court

John Lubarsky and Martha Moye

Mariel Lund

Ronald Luskin and M. Therese Ruzicka

Christine Lynch

Jessica and Scott MacNaughton

Nancy and Frank Maersch

Mary and James Michael

Sally and Charles Miley

Stephen Miller and Lucy Wall

Daren and Sacha Milton

Lisa Munro and Dick Goldberg

Julia Murphy

Mary Murray

Helen Nehring

Robert and Ellen Nelson

Amber Nelson-Smith

Daniel and Jean Nerad

Patricia Offer

Jennifer Ondrejka

Douglas and Joan Pahl

Suzanne and Clifford Perkins

Dennie Petersen

Hannah and Tad Pinkerton

Susan Policello

Carol Poore

Jack and Lori Poulson

Martin and Lynn Preizler

Elizabeth Quinn

Fern and Jesse Reinstein

Maureen and Everett Rice

Mark and Zoe Rickenbach

Mary Ann Roberton

Lorraine and Gary Roberts

James and Jane Roeber

Douglas and Rhonda Rohn

Mary-Beth Rolland and Peter Hughes

Marilyn Ross

Mary and Kendall Rouse

Mary Rowley

Barb and Don Sanford

Carol Ann Schlatter

Tyson and Elisabeth Schmidt

Paul Schneider

Beth Zeidler Schreiter

Renae Schroeder

Mary Ann Schulte

Valerie Shatavsky

Jack Silverberg

Tom Sinclair and Patti Kennelly Sinclair

Stephen Skinner

Sherill and Jerald Slack

Linda and Mike Slavney

Weselley Slaymaker and Diana Cohen

J.R. and Patricia Smart

Louise and Florian Smoczynski

Marjorie and Charles Snyder

Mary Anne and Robert Sobek

Margaret Solheim

Cody Sorlie Theis

Sandy Spengler

Emily Stanley

Kim and Kurt Stege

Susan Stoehr

Marie Strahl

Eleanore Stumm

Nancy and Tom Sundal

Janet Swain

Merle and Patricia Sweet

Victoria and Charles Talbert

Mary Tatge and Robert Lange

Christina Tenuta

Catherine and George Tesar

Jean and John Tews

Judith A. Thompson

David and Nancy Topp

Martha Tripp

Mary E. Tripp

Donald Tubesing and Nancy Loving Tubesing

Cynthia Vanderwoude

Gloria Vandixhorn and Michael Lemberger

Anton Vermaak

Kathleen and Darrell Vogt

Gregory Wagner

Martha and Scott Wallace

Leo Walsh and Hanna Boekhoff-Walsh

Lindy Walton

Marie and Walter Wartolec

Carol Weidel

Louise Weisenfarth

Elizabeth White

Tripp and Nancy Widder

Heidi Wilhelm

Janet Wright and Lael Greenfield

Laurel Wurster

Thomas Yager

Dave Zarembka

Peter Zeimet

Katelyn Zutter

Margie and Keith Zutter

Karen and Douglas Zweizig

Steve and Barbara Zwettler

Plus 40 anonymous donors

This week’s total: $39,541.00

Total to date: $136,394.50

