Donors contribute more than $136,000 to buy school supplies for students in need

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised more than $136,000 so far.
The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.
To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:
Online at fmps.org/supplies
By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.
Here is a list of donors over the last week:
American Federation of Teachers Local 3220
Virginia Anderle and Patsy Behling
Ronald and Sharon Anderson
Catherine Auger
Douglas and Ann Barncard
May Barut
Martin Bear
Susan Behnke
Arnold Berg
Peggy Berkovitz
Mary Pat Berry
Judy Bieri and Sourasay Chareunsouk
Kathleen Blandford
Hanna Boekhoff-Walsh and Leo Walsh
Karen Bollman
Steven and Jenny Books
Dee Boyd
Nancy Boyd
Kay Bradley
Jane Braun
Caryl Bremer
Mary and Robert Brod
Lori DiPrete Brown and Kirk Brown
Charles and Joanne Bunge
Terry Burke and Sharon Young-Burke
Robert Burnham
Joycelyn and Philip Buteyn
Claire and Thomas Carlson
Cathy Caro-Bruce and Calvin Bruce
Carol and Peter Carstensen
Susan Chase
Evonna Cheetham
Brigitte and Rudolf Clasen
Marsha and Michael Cohen
Kathryn and Charles Czuprynski
Carey Dachik
Marcia Dana
Liz Dannenbaum and Donna Winter
Margaret Davey and Thomas Zanzig
Susan and Richard Davidson
Sally Ann and James Davis
Nancy Deaton and Hiam Garner
Carla and Michael Di Iorio
Mary and Walter Dickey
Alison Dorner
Juanita Dorr-Kuehn
Kari and Mike Douglas
Warren and Ruth Downs
Douglas and Laurie Egre
Jane Eisner
A. Margaret Elowson and Erhard Joeres
Epic Systems Corp.
Miles and Amy Epstein
Patricia and Edmund Erickson
Howard and Pamela Erlanger
Jane Etnier
Paul Evans and Elizabeth Truslow-Evans
Ulla Evans
Judy Fenske
Jennifer Feuling
Mavis Fieber
Roger Fletcher
Clayton and Belle Frink
Norman Frost
Ginger Gant
Roberta Gassman and Lester Pines
William Gaus
N. and Patricia George
Joseph Goss
Thomas and Ruth Ann Grantham
Jo and Thomas Greenhalgh
Evan Greenland
Dianne Greenley and Carol Ziesemer
James and Karen Griffin
Patricia Grinyer
Gross Family Charitable Donor Fund
Sandra Guthrie and David Hassemer
Pamela Hanson
Margaret Harrigan
Deanna Heller
Kathleen Helm and Gaspar Giorgi
Susan and Herbert Heneman
Janet and Patrick Hennessey
Chuck and Pat Henrikson
Julie Hightower
Linda Hill
Edna Hoffman
Susan and Leslie Hoffman
Laura Maness Holt and Michael Holt
Eileen and Darrell Howard
Diana Howell
Anthony Hozeny
Carol Huber
Betsy Huebel and Dave Silverberg
William Huebel
Harriet Hyman
Margaret and Joseph Irwin
Anne and Darren Iwata
Janet and David Jenkins
Beth Johnson
Heather Johnson
Jerrold and Patricia Johnson
Natalie and David Joranson
John and Kathy Kaiser
Eileen Kennedy and Johnnie Johnson
Mary Beth and Michael Keppel
Virginia and Gregory Kester
Patricia and Paul King
Debbie Knuth
Robert and Jerilynn Kortkamp
Jeanette Koski
Acacia and Nicholas Latka
Susan and Donald Lauffer
Charlene and Philip Lawler
Diane and Jerome Lehman
Lisa and Terrence Lemberger
Patricia and Saul Levin
Janna Lind
Bettine and Dan Lipman
Kathy and Bob Liska
Abigail Loomis and Franklin Court
John Lubarsky and Martha Moye
Mariel Lund
Ronald Luskin and M. Therese Ruzicka
Christine Lynch
Jessica and Scott MacNaughton
Nancy and Frank Maersch
Mary and James Michael
Sally and Charles Miley
Stephen Miller and Lucy Wall
Daren and Sacha Milton
Lisa Munro and Dick Goldberg
Julia Murphy
Mary Murray
Helen Nehring
Robert and Ellen Nelson
Amber Nelson-Smith
Daniel and Jean Nerad
Patricia Offer
Jennifer Ondrejka
Douglas and Joan Pahl
Suzanne and Clifford Perkins
Dennie Petersen
Hannah and Tad Pinkerton
Susan Policello
Carol Poore
Jack and Lori Poulson
Martin and Lynn Preizler
Elizabeth Quinn
Fern and Jesse Reinstein
Maureen and Everett Rice
Mark and Zoe Rickenbach
Mary Ann Roberton
Lorraine and Gary Roberts
James and Jane Roeber
Douglas and Rhonda Rohn
Mary-Beth Rolland and Peter Hughes
Marilyn Ross
Mary and Kendall Rouse
Mary Rowley
Barb and Don Sanford
Carol Ann Schlatter
Tyson and Elisabeth Schmidt
Paul Schneider
Beth Zeidler Schreiter
Renae Schroeder
Mary Ann Schulte
Valerie Shatavsky
Jack Silverberg
Tom Sinclair and Patti Kennelly Sinclair
Stephen Skinner
Sherill and Jerald Slack
Linda and Mike Slavney
Weselley Slaymaker and Diana Cohen
J.R. and Patricia Smart
Louise and Florian Smoczynski
Marjorie and Charles Snyder
Mary Anne and Robert Sobek
Margaret Solheim
Cody Sorlie Theis
Sandy Spengler
Emily Stanley
Kim and Kurt Stege
Susan Stoehr
Marie Strahl
Eleanore Stumm
Nancy and Tom Sundal
Janet Swain
Merle and Patricia Sweet
Victoria and Charles Talbert
Mary Tatge and Robert Lange
Christina Tenuta
Catherine and George Tesar
Jean and John Tews
Judith A. Thompson
David and Nancy Topp
Martha Tripp
Mary E. Tripp
Donald Tubesing and Nancy Loving Tubesing
Cynthia Vanderwoude
Gloria Vandixhorn and Michael Lemberger
Anton Vermaak
Kathleen and Darrell Vogt
Gregory Wagner
Martha and Scott Wallace
Leo Walsh and Hanna Boekhoff-Walsh
Lindy Walton
Marie and Walter Wartolec
Carol Weidel
Louise Weisenfarth
Elizabeth White
Tripp and Nancy Widder
Heidi Wilhelm
Janet Wright and Lael Greenfield
Laurel Wurster
Thomas Yager
Dave Zarembka
Peter Zeimet
Katelyn Zutter
Margie and Keith Zutter
Karen and Douglas Zweizig
Steve and Barbara Zwettler
Plus 40 anonymous donors
This week’s total: $39,541.00
Total to date: $136,394.50
