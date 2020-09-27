Donors contribute more than $136,000 to buy school supplies for students in need

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised more than $136,000 so far.

The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.

To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors over the last week:

American Federation of Teachers Local 3220

Virginia Anderle and Patsy Behling

Ronald and Sharon Anderson

Catherine Auger

Douglas and Ann Barncard